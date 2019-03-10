LAKE CHARLES – They just kept fighting.

Eventually Thibodaux High’s perseverance paid off in historic fashion during Saturday’s Class 5A state championship game against Walker.

Despite foul trouble and facing deficits on the scoreboard for most of the game, the No. 1-seeded Tigers rallied back in the fourth quarter to defeat No. 3 Walker, 70-60, to win the Class 5A state title at Burton Coliseum in the AllState Sugar Bowl/Boys’ Marsh Madness tournament on Saturday.

The Tigers finished their season at 33-2 overall and earned the right to call themselves state champions for the first time in school history.

“It sounds great,” Thibodaux coach Tony Clark said. “I couldn’t even say anything to the team yet. I’m just excited. It just shows what hard work can do. We’re not the biggest team. We've got a little speed. They just played so hard. They don’t stop. I’m just happy for these kids.”

Thibodaux senior Kobi Johnson, who led the way with 18 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals, was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player.

During the postgame press conference, Johnson said winning a state championship was an incredible feeling.

“I’m not crying yet, but it’s coming,” Johnson said. “When it starts, I’m not going to stop.”

The Tigers also got valuable points from Rashod Robinson (15 points, seven rebounds), Marvin Robertson (13 points) and Rashaud Winslow (11 points, 14 rebounds).

Walker (26-6 overall) got 29 points and eight rebounds from Brian Thomas Jr. and Jalen Cook added 19 points.

Thibodaux trailed for most of the game, falling behind 16-10 after the first quarter, 37-30 at halftime and 46-40 at the end of the third quarter. Walker led for 27 minutes and 44 seconds of the game, and its largest lead was at eight points in the third quarter.

Clark said foul trouble affected the Tigers early as six players had three or more fouls during the game.

But with the championship on the line, the Tigers exploded on a 30-14 fourth quarter run to capture the Class 5A state title.

Clark said the Tigers played their style in the fourth quarter. He credited the team’s conditioning for wearing down their opponents.

“We finished the game strong. I love the way we finished it,” Clark said. “I think all season long the fourth quarter has been our best quarter. I think a lot of that is the work these guys put in.”

Walker coach Anthony Schiro said the Tigers simply seized control of the game in the fourth quarter.

“Thibodaux’s a great team,” Schiro said. “We realize they’ve only lost two games all year long. Those guys did a great job. They just kept coming at us. It just wasn’t our night. The ball didn’t go our way. Thibodaux took advantage and they did what they needed to do to win the game."