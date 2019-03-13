GALLIANO – Several local track and field teams began their seasons on Tuesday afternoon at the Tarpon Relays hosted by South Lafourche High School at Tarpons Memorial Stadium with Thibodaux High cruising to the boys team title 172.5 points and the Vandebilt Catholic girls taking the girls team title with 185 points.

South Lafourche placed second on the boys side with 118 points, and Vandebilt Catholic finished third with 95, followed by South Terrebonne (64.5), Ellender (61) and Central Catholic (18).

Vandebilt's depth allowed the Lady Terriers to pull away and claim the girls team title with 185 points. The Thibodaux girls took second with 143 points, and South Lafourche placed third with 57, followed by South Terrebonne and Central Catholic with 44 points each and Ellender (43).

“I thought we did well to start off the season,” Vandebilt girls coach Matt Falgout said. “The girls have been working hard. Everybody’s going to find their niche as we go further into the season.

“It’s early in the year, but we’re pretty happy as a staff,” Thibodaux boys track coach Daniel Trosclair said. “We’re experimenting with a few athletes. We put up a lot more points than we anticipated. That’s a good thing.”

Thibodaux took first place in nine of the 18 boys events. Field MVP Kobe Hilliard won the long jump and triple jump, while Maurquel Price won the high jump. Luke Sweatman swept the 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs, and Jerrian Brown took the 400-meter dash.

Track MVP Byron McPherson won the 200-meter dash and was part the winning 4x200 and 4x400-meter relays.

“Luke is continuing to run strong off a good indoor season. I’m excited to see what he’s going to do the next three months,” Trosclair said. “Our relays performed extremely well. We’re going to keep moving people around until we have the right people in the right spots.”

On the girls side, Vandebilt Catholic claimed first place in eight events, and Thibodaux had seven top finishes. However, the Lady Terriers accumulated enough points in the second through sixth spots to win the title.

Brynn Kelso led the way by winning the 800- and 1600-meter runs for Vandy.

The Lady Terriers also got victories from Madison Richoux in the 400-meter dash, Ella Chestnut in the 3200-meter run, Amy Parrott in the triple jump, Rebecca Lawrence in the high jump, Emory Prentice in the pole vault, and the 4x800-meter relay.

“Brynn is an exceptional athlete. She’s a workaholic,” Falgout said. “Overall, everyone else also performed well. Everybody’s going to find what they’re good at and excel at that. By the next meet or so, we’re going to the right spot for everybody.”

Thibodaux’s Brenasia Hodges received the girls track MVP medal for winning the 100- and 200-meter dashes and running on the winning 4x200 and 4x400-meter relays. South Lafourche’s Abbi Collins and Central Catholic’s Sydney Williams shared the girls field MVP crown.

Williams won the shot put and discus and Collins placed second in the long jump and third in the pole vault and triple jump.