PANAMA CITY BEACH — When North Bay Haven won its first county championship in 2017, the Buccaneers were a young team with no history of success that stunned a then-reigning 6A runner-up Arnold team in the final.

Two years later, the Buccaneers again found themselves holding the trophy as Bay County champions, though this time it came as a surprise to no one.

North Bay Haven captured its second county title in three years by defeating Arnold 9-2 Friday night in the Bay County Softball Tournament championship game.

The Buccaneers came into the tournament as the top seed and advanced to Friday’s final with a 17-0 win over Mosley on Thursday. That victory came a year after the Dolphins eliminated NBH in the 2018 county tournament semifinals, a game that Bucs coach Butch Bernard said served as motivation coming into this year’s tourney.

"We really truly had a chip on our shoulder because it felt like we should’ve had it last year," he said. "We let Mosley upset us, and we talked about it this week after we got one game out of the way. We said, ‘look, we’re not gonna let that happen again. They took something from us. We’re gonna be in the same situation and we want to make it different this time.’"

While the semifinal was a breeze, the Bucs found themselves in a battle Friday night, falling behind 2-1 in the top of the fifth inning after an RBI infield single by Sage Mickey scored Ashley Troutman.

NBH answered with four runs in the fifth inning and four more in the sixth inning to rally from a run down to improve to 10-5 on the season. The Marlins fell to 9-6. Bernard said he wasn’t at all surprised with how his team responded to the late deficit.

"I credit most of that to our schedule," he said. "We’ve had a tough schedule this year. Just this past week, we’ve played some of the top teams in the whole state. I think that really prepared us for games like this."

Katie Walters got the win in the circle for NBH, going the distance and giving up one earned run on seven hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. Bailey Knaggs took the loss for the Marlins, allowing five earned runs on six hits and six walks with four strikeouts in five innings.

Walters was also a big part of the offensive effort for the Bucs, driving in three runs and accounting for the last two with a two-run double in the sixth.

Destiny Sternberg also had a big night, finishing 2 for 4 with three RBI and two runs. Sternberg’s RBI single through the middle to score Melanie Brock put NBH up for good at 3-2 in the fifth inning.

Sternberg added a two-RBI single in the sixth inning to expand the lead to 7-2. Brock was 1 for 3 with a walk and an RBI single that tied the game up 2-2 in the fifth. Kylie Burch had a hit, a walk, and scored twice. Catie Dillahey was 2 for 4, while Lauren Freed had a hit, two walks, and a run.

Troutman led the Arnold offense, going 2 for 3 with a double, a walk, and a run. Mickey and Ellie Flaat each had a hit and an RBI, with Ashley Allgood going 1 for 2 with a run.

"I don’t take anything away from (NBH), I’m just upset with my team because we didn’t play to the top of our potential," Arnold coach Rick Green said. "We played as good as we could last night and come in tonight and we just don’t make the plays when we need to make them."

Arnold 010 010 0 — 2 7 0

NBH 100 044 X — 9 8 2

WP: Walters. LP: Knaggs. LOB: Arnold 7, NBH 6. E: Burch, Dillahey. 2B: Troutman, Walters. RBI: Sternberg 3, Walters 3, Brock, Flaat, Mickey.