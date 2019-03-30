MATHEWS – Hahnville High edged Thibodaux High for the first-place championship in the boys team standings at the Nollie Arcement Relays held at Central Lafourche on Friday.

But the best individual performance came from Thibodaux distance runner Luke Sweatman, who ran away with the boys MVP track award with three first-place finishes on Friday.

Sweatman started the day with a first-place finish in the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 1.18 seconds) and followed it with winning times in the 1600-meter run (4:36.21) and the 3200-meter run (10:04.55).

“Luke is looking real strong right now,” Thibodaux coach Daniel Trosclair said. “I’m happy for him. You like to see him succeed week in and week out. He has been improving and working hard. It’s fun to watch. He’s got good competition out here, but he keeps pushing himself. We are hoping he continues to improve as the season goes on.”

Sweatman’s finishes helped Thibodaux stay in the mix for the boys team title, but it couldn’t overcome first-place winner Hahnville, who won the meet with 99 total points. Thibodaux placed second at 96.3, and host Central Lafourche finished third at 78 points.

The rest of the boys team standings included Destrehan (68), Terrebonne (66), E.D. White Catholic (51), Archbishop Shaw (30.3), H.L. Bourgeois (25), Brother Martin (17), Vandebilt Catholic (16), South Lafourche (14.3), Ellender (12), South Terrebonne (10), Houma Christian (four) and Covenant Christian Academy (two).

Central Lafourche’s Jacob David was the boys field MVP. He won the boys pole vault at 13-06 and placed second in the high jump at 5-10.

On the girls side, Vandebilt continued its dominance with another first-place team finish. The Lady Terriers finished with 115 team points to push past runner-up Thibodaux (94.3 points) and third-place E.D. White Catholic (77.3 points).

The Lady Terriers got first-place finishes from Brynn Kelso in the 800-meter run (2:25.23), Caroline Lindsay in the 1600-meter run (5:43.53), Ella Chestnut in the 3200-meter run (12:21.62), Rebecca Lawrence in the high jump (5-01), Emery Prentice in the pole vault (11-00) and the 4x400-meter relay of Cassidy Nguyen, Madison Richoux, Ally Parrott and Amelia Viator (4:10.77).

Kelso said the Lady Terriers are having a blast competing as a team.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Kelso said. “We’re always motivating each other to get the best times and come out on top. We are definitely not expecting it (to win team titles every week), but we are always looking to improve ourselves. There is always room for improvement. We can always get better.”

Terrebonne’s Taylor Walls continued her recent streak of girls field MVP finishes, placing first in the long jump (18-09) and triple jump (37-11) events. It was her third straight field MVP title this season.

Hahnville’s Kevell Byrd took home girls track MVP honors with first-place finishes in the 100-meter dash (12.24) and 200-meter dash (25.57) events. She also ran a leg on Hahnville’s first-place winning 4x200-meter relay team (1:44.90).

The rest of the girls team standings included Terrebonne (62), Hahnville (61.5), Central Lafourche (55), H.L. Bourgeois (40.5), Destrehan (28), Houma Christian (25), South Lafourche (17), South Terrebonne (12) and Covenant Christian (0.3).

For the complete results from the Nollie Arcement Relays, visit www.bayoupreps.com.