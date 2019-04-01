CRESTVIEW – Sometimes a college just checks off all the boxes for a student-athlete.

Jacksonville State University is just that to Crestview distance runner Jonathan Staples.

Academically, it has his computer science program.

Athletically, it has the cross country coaches that he believes can get his 5K times in the 14s.

Meanwhile the hospitality from students and teammates has been overwhelming, the beautiful campus offering a cohesive, drama-free environment.

And the kicker? His mom, Andrea, is an alumna and in Jacksonville he can live with Nana – his grandmother on his mom’s side who's two miles from campus.

“It’s a place where I can make a difference,” said Staples, who did just that in Crestview during his four years as a varsity starter.

Fresh off a senior year where he placed 14th at districts and set a personal best with a 16:49.87 5K time at regionals, the 17-year-old signed with Jacksonville State on Friday in front of family, friends, teachers, coaches and Crestview faculty.

“The signing was everything I wanted and more. It was great,” Staples said. “Everybody was there and it was an impressive turnout. It was awesome and the cake was amazing.”

Cake is not exactly a staple for the 5-foot-10 toned senior who weighs in at 134 pounds. The track season – where he shines in the two-mile and 4x800 relay – helps keep him in shape year-round.

But without a men’s track program, JSU offers Staples a place to focus solely on cross country.

“We’ll have practices in the morning before class and in the afternoon after class,” Staples said. “I want to try to make it the highest and farthest we can, whether it be regional or state. And if the expectations are nationals, I want to help the team achieve all its goals.”

For Staples, that means embracing a similar leadership role he displayed as a captain for Crestview. And that starts in the classroom, where he hopes to shine as well in working toward his dream of becoming a computer software engineer or website designer.

“They said I’d have to maintain a high GPA because the team athletically has the second highest GPA in the school,” Staples said. “We do have to go to study hall six hours a week, so that’ll ensure I keep up on my studies.

“I look forward to the challenges. It’ll be fun.”