The Destin Marlins started with a bang and then held on to post a 16-8 victory over the visiting Baker Gators in middle school baseball action Monday afternoon in Destin.

After giving up two runs in the first inning on a two-run homer from Colton Weekley, Destin came in and batted through the lineup putting up eight runs on three hits and five walks. Donovan Monsees doubled, Noah Wright singled for an RBI and Braxton Taylor connected for a double up the middle good for two RBIs.

In the second, Baker picked up another run on a couple of Destin errors.

Destin answered in the bottom half with one run. Caleb Reeder reached on an error and scored on a sacrifice fly from Zander Davis.

In the third, the Gators kept chipping away and scored two runs on three hits. Jace Tolbert doubled, while Kurt Armstrong and Ethan Williams each singled.

Destin came back with one in the bottom with Alex Kruse hitting a double to right and scoring on a single from Gavin Garrity. Destin led 10-5.

In the fourth, the Destin defense shut Baker down and then came in and scored two runs on a home run shot from Reeder up the middle. Wright also singled but didn’t score.

In the top of the fifth, Baker scored three last runs on a pair of hits.

Destin finished up with four runs in the bottom of the sixth. Wright singled for an RBI and Ethan Davis doubled for two RBIs. Kruse grounded out but Davis slipped in home. Destin won 16-8.

“We didn’t play our game there for a while, but we played enough defense to keep us in it,” said Destin Coach Matthew Cawthon. “They (Baker) came over here and gave us a good game and had a few good hits.

“We’ve just got to keep playing hard baseball.”

Destin used three pitchers in the game, Kruse, Taylor and Dylan Matekovich.