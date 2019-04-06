NATCHITOCHES — The Nicholls State University baseball team saw its four-game winning streak come to an end Friday as the Colonels dropped both games of a doubleheader at Northwestern State, 7-1 and 9-7.

Nicholls slipped to 17-15 on the season and 8-6 in the Southland Conference. The Demons improved to 18-11 and 8-6.

Champ Davison had a solid day at the plate, going 4 for 9 and was responsible for the Colonels’ lone extra-base hit on the day with a double in Game 2. Nicholls had 15 hits in the two games, with Davison posting a pair of multi-hit efforts.

Northwestern State won the opener thanks to a four-run fifth that put the Demons in control of the game. Ridge Heisler (3-3) lasted eight innings in the start for NSU and struck out six. Christopher Sandberg tagged him with the run in the seventh with a base hit to left field for the Colonels’ only run of the game.

Trever Kilcrease pitched six innings for Nicholls with five earned on eight hits. NSU had four consecutive hits against the righty in the fifth and doubled their lead in the frame on a 2-run single by Caleb Ricca.

For the nightcap, the Demons used two late home runs - one to tie the game at 7-7 and the other to make the final - to complete the Friday sweep.

The Colonels held the lead three different times in the loss, but the Demons came back each time. The last was a 7-6 lead in the seventh when Waylon LeBlanc was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded with two outs. But Nicholls could not add to the lead when Ethan Valdez grounded out on a bunt.

NSU’s Tyler Smith tied the game in the bottom half with a solo homer, and Jeffrey Elkins hit a 2-run shot in the eighth for the 9-7 lead. The Colonels were retired in order in the ninth.

Beau Balado took the loss with an earned run in an inning of relief. Jacob Bedevian pitched 4.2 innings in the start, giving up five earned on nine hits and struck out six.