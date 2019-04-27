RUSSELLVILLE — One big inning for each team proved to be the difference in each game Friday as Russellville split the first two games of its Class 5A playoff series at home against No. 4 Southside.

A five-run first inning paved the way for Southside’s 6-3 win in the opener. The Golden Tigers got four runs in the top of the second inning of the nightcap en route to a 4-0 victory to even the series.

The rubber match is set for 1 p.m. Saturday.

Russellville could not overcome the early 5-0 deficit in the opener. The Panthers sent 10 batters to the plate in the frame, taking advantage of four walks, including two with the bases loaded.

Russellville pitcher Caden Parker recovered to retire 12 of the next 15 batters and hold the visitors scoreless for six straight innings. The Golden Tigers, however, could not catch up.

“We got the lead in the first game and were able to hold on,” Southside coach Shane Chappell said. “Jacob did a good job of keeping them off balance. It was also very important for us to add that run in the top of the seventh inning."

Brock Ford and Connor Johnson led Southside (24-14) with two hits each.

The Golden Tigers did all of the scoring in the bottom of the second inning of the second game. Gordon White took a no-hitter into the fourth inning and finished with a four-hit shutout for Russellville.

The Golden Tigers were held to five hits in the nightcap, though

"The second game was the same story for us all year," Chappell said. "We have not played well in a doubleheader yet. We hit way too many fly balls and didn’t make adjustments at the plate.”

— By Shane Herrmann, For The Times

Bob Jones 19-8, Gadsden City 6-0

MADISON — Gadsden City’s season came to an end with a doubleheader loss to Class 7A, No. 1 Bob Jones in the opening round of the high school baseball state playoffs.

The Titans lost game one 19-6 in five innings. The Patriots led 10-0 in first inning.

Jackson Livengood led Gadsden City (10-22) with two hits. Paden New had a double and two RBI. Jase Gray totaled one hit and two RBI. Sam Day tallied one hit and one RBI.

In the nightcap, the Titans only collected two hits. Josh Kelley hit a double, and Livengood had a single and a walk.

This was the first time since 2014 and only the third time in school history Gadsden City made the playoffs.

BOYS SOCCER

Southside 8, Leeds 2

SOUTHSIDE — Southside opened the Class 4A-5A boys high school soccer playoffs with an 8-2 shellacking of Leeds on Friday.

Isaac Franklin led the way for the Panthers with three goals and two assists. Carlos Herrera and Koen De Hullu each had two goals. Gideon Garcia scored one goal. Carter Huffstufler contributed one assist. Jaren Greene notched three saves in goal.

Southside will host Springville on Tuesday in the second round, time to be announced.