TALLAHASSEE — North Bay Haven captured the District 1-4A championship Thursday night with a 3-2 win over Florida High.

The Buccaneers (16-9) will now get to host their opener in the Region 1-4A tournament on May 9 against District 2 runner-up Providence School.

Katie Walters went all seven innings in the circle Thursday for NBH, allowing two earned runs on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

Destiny Sternberg led the Bucs at the plate, finishing 2 for 3 with a walk, a double, and two RBI, while Lakyn Carmichael added a hit.

Kylie Burch, Sydney Anderson, and Lauren Freed scored the three NBH runs.

Walton 6, Bay 5

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — The Braves scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to take the walk-off victory in the District 1-5A championship game.

Walton (18-7) will host the Region 1-5A quarterfinals against Godby on May 8, while the Tornadoes (5-20) will play at Marianna on Wednesday.

Bay scored two runs in the top of the first inning and led 2-1 through four innings before the Braves plated four runs in the bottom of the fifth.

The Tornadoes answered with a run in top of the sixth and two more in the seventh to tie it up before Walton’s game-winning run in the home half.

Kyrstyn Head went all seven innings for the Braves to get the win, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks with eight strikeouts.

Alex Wilson allowed six earned runs in 6 1/3 innings on seven hits and four walks with five strikeouts to take the loss for Bay.

Head also led the Braves offensively with two hits, including a home run, and two RBI. Sarah Early and Jenna Adams also had home runs for Walton.

Morgan Marshall and Valeria Veras had two hits each for the Tornadoes, with Veras and Taylor Altman scoring two runs each.

Wewahitchka 2, Franklin County 0

BRISTOL — Haley Guffey pitched a five-hit shutout to lead the Gators to the District 4-1A championship, walking one batter and striking out eight.

Cyrina Madrid led the Wewahitchka offense, going 2 for 2 with a double, a triple, a walk, and two runs. Guffey added a hit and Aleah Wooten had an RBI.

Baseball

Rutherford 2, Poplar Springs 1

SPRINGFIELD — Nolan Gildea started on the mound for the Rams and went seven innings to get the win, allowing one run on four hits with six strikeouts.

Ryan Wesner started and took the loss for the Atomics, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk with three strikeouts in four innings.