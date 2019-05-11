LAKELAND — Chipola opened play in the FCSAA State Baseball Tournament with a 2-0 victory over Miami Dade on Friday night at Joker Marchant Stadium.

The Indians (34-17) will next play Santa Fe (38-15) on Saturday at 6 p.m. Central Time. Miami Dade (29-19) will play an elimination game Saturday against Florida Southwestern (40-13) at noon.

Chipola pitchers Robert Bennett, Andrew Moore, and Andrew Baker combined for a three-hit shutout, with Moore getting the win for 3 2/3 innings of relief in which he allowed five walks and struck out four.

Baker went the final three innings and struck out seven batters while giving up just one hit to earn the save.

Gabriel Figueroa took the loss for Miami-Dade, starting and allowing two earned runs on two hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five innings.

The Indians scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, with Corey Rosier and Cameron Gray driving in the two runs.

Rosier led Chipola with two hits, while Joshua Rivera added a triple and a run. Daniel Cerda scored the other run for the Indians. Alex Arauz and Julio Carrion also had hits for Chipola.

Luis Guerrero, Jose Crisostomo-Bock, and Michael Alicea all had hits for Miami Dade.