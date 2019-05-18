BATON ROUGE – The 10th-ranked LSU softball team defeated Monmouth, 2-0 in game two of the Baton Rouge Regional at Tiger Park Friday evening. The Tigers improve to 41-16 on the year, while Monmouth falls to 36-17.

Maribeth Gorsuch held it down in the circle and gets the win, improving to 12-3 on the season. She allowed five hits in the seven innings pitched and finished with five strikeouts.

The Tigers will take on Texas Tech in game three of the tournament at 1 today. All games throughout the regional will be available to stream live on ESPN3, which can be found through WatchESPN and the WatchESPN app.