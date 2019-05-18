From Staff Reports

Saturday

May 18, 2019 at 12:40 AM


LOCAL CALENDAR

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SPRING GAMES

Today. McDonogh 35 at Terrebonne at St. James, 4 p.m.

Today. McMain at St. James, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Today. Terrebonne General Medical Center Community Sports Institute All-Star Baseball Game at Southland Field in Houma, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Today. LSU at Auburn, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Today. LSU at Baton Regional

Sunday. LSU at Baton Rouge Regional

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Today. New Orleans at Iowa, 4:38 p.m.

Sunday. New Orleans at Iowa, 1:08 p.m.