VACHERIE – While its offense struggled to find the end zone, Terrebonne High’s defensive unit stepped up to lead the charge during a spring football game against McDonogh 35 held at St. James High on Saturday.

Neither offense scored points during the spring game, which was part of the "Battle of New Orleans" on Saturday. The games featured two 30-minute halves of live football and a 15-minute halftime break.

Terrebonne coach Gary Hill said it was an impressive performance by the Tigers’ defense to pitch a shutout, especially against a McDonogh 35 team that gave it various multiple looks on offense.

"Our defense played well," Hill said. "We didn’t have a whole lot of subs to go through. Towards the end I think we were getting tired but we were able to keep them out of the end zone. Overall it was a decent day for us."

Terrebonne’s defense, led by junior defensive lineman Maason Smith and sophomore defensive lineman Kadan Lewis, applied plenty of pressure and made several tackles for loss. Defensive back D’Jon Scott had an interception for the Tigers, and defensive back Jakobe Carter had key tackles.

"Kadan played well for just being a sophomore," Hill said. "We have a few injuries with a couple of guys out, but our defense played well across the board. Our secondary did a good job. Our linebackers played well for missing a couple of people. Our D-Line played real well. I don’t think they had a substitute too much. They did a good job of flying around the entire day."

Lewis said he looks forward to making improvements throughout the summer. He plans to work more with Smith, a rising junior recruit who has received offers from major college football programs such as LSU, Alabama and Florida and others.

"It’s a good feeling," Lewis said. "I just feel like I could be more dominant and take over the game. With Maason tutoring me, I will be great."

Smith said it was a great day of work against another opponent.

"It was good to let off the pressure," Smith said. "We always have first game jitters, so we’re just trying to help each other. It gave us a chance to see something out of our usual things and play new faces."

As for Terrebonne’s offense, Hill said the Tigers were thrown off-guard when the game officials blew plays dead whenever the quarterbacks were touched. It prevented Terrebonne senior standout athlete Ja’Khi Douglas, who lined up at quarterback, from using his scrambling ability to make big plays in the running game.

Although they moved the ball at times, they couldn’t punch it into the end zone, especially with two possessions in the red zone during the game. Scott, Kwan Allen and Jahon Johnson all contributed in the Tigers’ running game.

"We were fortunate to be able to do some work," Hill said. "It wasn’t what we thought we would be able to do by blowing the QBs dead a little bit early, but that kind of hurts our normal style, but that’s no excuses. We have to get better up front. We have to get some work and see what we got and know what we’ve got to work on. We were able to move the ball a couple of times, but we have a lot of things we need to work on with our offense."

After Saturday’s scrimmage, Hill said the Tigers came out of it injury free. They will now prepare for summer workouts, which will include 7-on-7 work before the upcoming fall season.

"We have to clean a lot of stuff up," Hill said. "That’s what summer is for to get stronger, faster and better in our abilities. We have to start getting the playbook together and figuring out what we’re going to be really good at. We have to make sure all the mistakes we made (Saturday) are gone by week when it starts to count."