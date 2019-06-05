Zach Templett was in an early jam, having given up three straight singles in the top of the first to put E.D. White Catholic-based Synergy Bank down 1-0 to Central Lafourche.

The Cardinals are looking to promote the rising junior from closer to the starting rotation next spring and coach David Constant sees the Swampland Summer League as the perfect place to work up his arm in preparation. This was not the start he wanted to see.

But Templett kept his cool in the face of adversity, knowing he typically needs a few pitches to settle into a groove.

That’s the way it was in his first appearance of the summer, and that’s the way it was Tuesday afternoon, too.

From that moment on, Templett shut down the visiting Trojans, allowing only one more hit and one more run through a complete game settled in five innings via run rule. Synergy Bank, and just as importantly Templett, remained undefeated and at the top of the Swampland standings with a 12-2 win.

“My curveball was working and that was helping me out a lot,” Templett said. “I was hitting that outside corner. It’s hard to hit that when you’re going outside corner and then you hit them with that curveball.

“I pitched last week and it was like that (in the first inning). I have to get settled in. Once I get settled in, I do well.”

Central Lafourche (2-2 overall) never again got its footing on the base paths as Templett heated up in the later frames.

The flurry of early singles by Matt Loupe, Hayden Fontana and finally the RBI by Logan Wilcox were erased in the bottom half of the inning with a 2-run rally from the Cardinals (5-0).

Templett then steamed ahead to record seven strikeouts. The only other hit of the game was another RBI single, this time from Camden Plaisance.

Constant said the hope was always to let Templett work a complete game. It was his second complete game of the summer.

“It started off real good,” Central Lafourche coach Matthew Lanegrasse said. “We got some early hits, we got that early run. But then we had some miscommunication when a player lost focus and got picked at third. That set the tone for the rest of the game. That fed on the negativity instead of the positivity for the rest of the game.”

The rest of the Cardinals followed in Templett’s example at the plate.

Seven different batters recorded a hit with Dylan Bergeron, Dominic Archila and Tyler Barrios smacking two each.

However, Holden Tabor was the primary score driver on the day when he popped a bases-clearing double to put three runners across.

Archila and Bergeron both had two RBIs.

“I was proud of the kids. Another outstanding performance at the plate," Constant said. "We’ve had great approaches at the plate. 1-9 we hit it well and put up runs. But again, the story of the day was Zach Templett.”

Thibodaux (REECO) 10, South Lafourche (GIS) 4

REECO remained undefeated during the Swampland season with a commanding win over the GIS Tarpons Tuesday.

The Tigers (4-0-1) pounded out 15 hits, led by Julien Kliebert and Ean Rodrigue at the plate.

Kliebert paced the day with a 3-for-4 performance, including a triple and a pair of RBIs. Not to be out done, Rodrigue was 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles and just as many RBIs. Wyatt Clement went 2 for 3 on the day.

Kliebert was also a force on the mound as he combined with Philip Simmons to allow only three hits.

For the Tarpons (2-2), leading hitters were Evan Lafont and Scott Robicheaux. Lafont, Derin Doucet and Evan Guidroz worked the mound.

H.L. Bourgeois 5, Berwick 2

The Braves improved to 3-1-1 on the summer as Jase Boudreaux worked his way into a win on the mound.

Peyton LeBoeuf, Kenyan Carcise and Luke Lirette were the leading hitters for H.L. Bourgeois.

Terrebonne (Team ’78) 10, Patterson 0

Justin Deroche threw a complete game shut out on Tuesday with eight strikeouts to blank Patterson and improve the Team ‘78 record to 2-2-1.

Making sure his teammates’ performance didn’t go to waste, Carsyn Price led the way offensively with a 3-for-3 day at the plate, including a pair of doubles.

Brennon Trahan and Ethan Lovell also chipped in doubles. Trahan went 2 for 2, Lovell was 2 for 3.

Central Catholic 11, Ellender 1

Ellender is still looking for its first win of the season after falling to Central Catholic. The Patriots did not play on Monday due to rain.

Hagon Liner had the only hit of the day for Ellender (0-4).

South Terrebonne (South Louisiana Bank) 9, Morgan City 1

South Louisiana Bank stayed on the winning track this week with a second consecutive win in as many days, this time 9-1 over Morgan City in six innings. It is now 2-3 on the summer.

Trey Gautreaux did most of the heavy lifting both at the plate and the mound with a trio of singles and a pair of RBIs while shutting down Morgan City for just one run in three innings of work. He also struck out four.

In offensive support were Peyton Parr (single, triple, RBI), Brady Bowen, (single, double), Caleb Polk (RBI) and Jean-Luk Lapeyrouse (RBI).

Bryce Lajuanie and David Lirete pitched in relief. Lajuanie had two strike outs.