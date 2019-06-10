BATON ROUGE — Mike Salvatore had yet to cross home plate when Devin Fontenot slunk to the ground, his head hung in defeat.

The sophomore reliever blamed himself for LSU’s season-ending loss in the Super Regionals Sunday night as Florida State dogpiled around Drew Mendoza, who just moments earlier punched the Seminoles’ ticket to Omaha with a RBI single into shallow right field in the bottom of the 12th. Even though the game was played at Alex Box Stadium, per NCAA rules, the Tigers were designated as the away team in Game 2.

Fontenot didn’t see Antoine Duplantis toss the ball helplessly in the air or the scoreboard finally flash the final 5-4 score. He just sat there, a few feet from the mound he spent the past 6 1/3 innings pitching the game of a lifetime, until coach Paul Mainieri came to pick him up.

On a field of distraught players, Fontenot was the first Mainieri reached out to.

Mainieri told him it was a performance LSU fans would be talking about for decades to come had it turned out a little different. None of it was his fault. He did so much more than anyone ever could have asked. His fellow pitchers likely told him the same thing when he finally made it to the dugout, each one embracing him on the way.

The record books officially credit Fontenot with the loss. It’s his second in as many days after FSU swept the Tigers on their home field.

But what is likely to be forgotten under the bottom line is that Fontenot struck out 11 batters and threw six hitless innings to send the game into extras. He shut down an offense that, until Fontenot walked out of the bullpen in the bottom of the sixth, looked to be building into the College World Series with a 4-2 lead.

In the end, it’s a game no one in Baton Rouge wants to remember.

"That was just an instinctive thing," Mainieri said of his moment with Fontenot. "He pitched his heart out and threw almost 100 pitches. He was devastated. I know how Devin is. He feels like he lost the game for our team and I did not want him to feel that way. I did not want to see the kid out there by himself in pain."

Elsewhere on the field, Fontenot’s teammates were in similar situations.

Duplantis needed a moment to collect himself in the outfield after concluding the final game of his collegiate career. As one of only five seniors on the LSU roster, nobody had more reason to fight than Duplantis.

In reality, Fontenot’s heroics would mean nothing had it not been for the Duplantis.

Down 3-0 in the top of the fourth, Duplantis snuck a home run just inside the right foul pole that took an official review to confirm.

In the sixth, down 4-1, Duplantis again provided the offensive spark no other Tiger could against FSU starter CJ Van Eyk with a RBI single to left field. Two innings later he began a game-tying rally with a RBI double. Zach Watson followed up with a RBI single through the left side to even the game at 4-4.

LSU’s all-time hits leader finished his career with a 4-of-6 night with three RBIs and a triple shy of the cycle.

"It doesn't hit you right away — for me at least," Duplantis said. "You’re competing and you’re not even thinking about losing when you’re playing. It took me until I saw the dugout and all of our guys. I feel like it still hasn’t set in that it’s over. I’ve been here for four years and it feels like this is part of my life now."

With the score tied, Fontenot went to work in extra innings. Four of his strike outs came after the regulation nine had been completed.

It wasn’t until Salvatore slapped a base hit with one out in the 12th that Fontenot showed any sign of weakness.

Mainieri was unsure after the game how much longer Fontenot could have thrown had the game continued into the 13th but thought he was still throwing well at the time.

Before Sunday night Fontenot had only thrown more than three innings in a college game twice with a career high of five earlier this season. The most pitches he threw in a single game was in a four-inning outing against South Carolina where he threw 65. He finished with 96 against the Seminoles.

LSU had pitchers in and out of the bullpen throughout extras, but ultimately stuck with Fontenot.

"We got two strikes on Mendoza and had been beating him with fastballs all night," Mainieri said. "I think if Devin could have elevated it just a tad, maybe he could’ve got it by him. But Mendoza has a good eye. He might’ve taken it. Who knows?

"But I think it was the right thing to do to have him in the game."