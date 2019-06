LBA will host an "All Skills Softball" camp on June 19.

The camp will take place at the LBA Naturals Complex at 111 Robin Lane in Schriever.

It will be held from noon to 3:15 p.m. each day and it will feature Constance Quinn and AJ Andrews of LSU softball.

The cost is $85.

For information, contact lmcrowdus@yahoo.com.