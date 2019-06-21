METAIRIE — The Pelicans have officially begun the Zion Williamson era — just days after agreeing to trade away their last No. 1 overall draft choice.

Based on the celebrating crowd jammed into a downtown New Orleans promenade on Thursday night, it appeared Pelicans fans couldn't have been happier to move on from Anthony Davis — who requested a trade last January — and welcome their newest hope to transform New Orleans from a languishing small market franchise into an NBA contender.

Williamson smiled broadly and shook his head as he watched video footage of fans in New Orleans leaping and hollering in approval of his drafting by the Pelicans.

"I'm excited," Williamson said. "Let's dance, man. Let's dance."

Williamson, who starred one season at Duke, was widely seen as the top pro prospect to enter any NBA draft since the Pelicans took Davis first overall in 2012. And because of an unlikely NBA draft lottery victory last month, the Pelicans had the right to select Williamson first overall.

New Orleans then added to its rookie class with Texas center Jaxson Hayes. The Pelicans had made a deal with Atlanta for the rights to the eighth overall pick right before the draft. The Hawks made the selection, though Hayes is heading to New Orleans. That same trade also landed Virginia Tech wing player Nickeil Alexander-Walker at No. 17, a pick technically made by Brooklyn for the Pelicans.

The 6-foot-7, 285-pound Williamson was just the second freshman to be a consensus national player of the year, along with Kevin Durant with Texas in 2007.

While Williamson has yet to exhibit consistent outside shooting, he has displayed a dominant mix of power, quickness and skill that has convinced scouts of his extraordinary promise as a pro.

He averaged 22.6 points per game at Duke and also was voted to the ACC's All-Defensive Team after averaging 8.9 rebounds, 2.12 steals and 1.8 blocked shots per game. He leaves Duke as the holder of several freshman records, including single-game scoring after his 35-point outburst against Syracuse in January.

The Pelicans moved on from the Davis era last weekend when they agreed to a trade sending "the Unibrow" to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for point guard Lonzo Ball, forward Brandon Ingram, shooting guard Josh Hart and three first round picks, including this year's fourth overall choice.

However, a person familiar with situation said shortly before the draft that Atlanta acquired the No. 4 pick from the Pelicans in exchange for the No. 8, No. 17 and No. 35 overall picks, along with a protected first-round pick from Cleveland in 2020 that Atlanta had.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal — like the Davis deal days before it — can't be finalized until at least until July 6 when the new NBA league year begins.

So the Lakers made the fourth pick, taking Virginia's De'Andre Hunter for the Hawks via the Pelicans. Atlanta subsequently drafted Hayes for New Orleans and the Nets later took Alexander-Walker for the Pelicans via the Hawks.

Like Williamson, the 6-11, 220-pound Hayes played one season of college basketball. He averaged 10 points, five rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Longhorns.

Alexander-Walker played two seasons for the Hokies and averaged 16.2 points per game last season.

New Orleans also sent Atlanta the No. 57 pick, a future second-round pick and forward Solomon Hill. The deal helped the Pelicans create more salary cap space by unloading the nearly $12.8 million owed to Hill next season. New Orleans also saved about $2.2 million by moving their second first-round pick down from fourth to eighth overall.

SOURCE: PELICANS PICK UP TEAM OPTION FOR OKAFOR

A person familiar with the situation says the New Orleans Pelicans have picked up a team option on center Jahlil Okafor's contract through next season.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team did not announce the transaction.

The 6-foot-11 Okafor, drafted third overall by Philadelphia in 2015, averaged 8.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in largely a reserve role for New Orleans last season, but he often thrived when he started or played significant minutes.

He scored 10 or more points 21 times last season — including in five of his final six games — and finished with 30 points in regular-season finale.

His productivity in New Orleans represented a turnaround from two seasons ago, when he says he struggled with depression and averaged 6.3 points in a season split between Philadelphia and Brooklyn.