There was a distinct lack of tarpon at the 91st annual International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo on Thursday.

The first day of the world’s oldest fishing rodeo passed without a single one of its signature fish weighed in at the Sand Dollar Marina.

Reports from several fishermen suggested it was believed that only one tarpon was even hooked during the opening day before it broke free.

While it isn’t unheard of for the rodeo to take some time to get going — or even for there not to be a tarpon caught on the first day — it was a noticeable turn of events.

"Tarpon is the signature fish of this rodeo," rodeo weigh master Martin Bourgeois said. "But we have 30-somewhat other species that are eligible. I can’t put my finger on it. It’s hard to say how many boats fished today. Some may have been discouraged by the weather. I know these tarpon fishermen don’t give up. They go for it."

Several anglers suspected the tarpon were driven into deeper waters by Hurricane Barry that tore through the area just a couple weeks earlier.

The storm had little effect on the infrastructure of the event itself, but it did stir up the mud and kept fishermen from being able to spot any fish that may have climbed back up. Combine that with the choppy waters that boast saw on Thursday and competitions had little chance with many giving up hope of one coming in with several hours to go before the scales closed.

They noted that plenty of tarpon were caught during the Fourth of July weekend, so they knew they were there, but were unable to reel them in.

The 2018 event had a similar slow start with only one tarpon getting weighed on the first day, although it proved to be a rodeo record.

"Since (Hurricane Barry), it kind of stirred it all up and things have not got back right yet," tarpon angler Jeff DeBlieux said. "The weather has been awful and today was no better. You have to have good weather to be successful."

That luck — or lack thereof — held true throughout the rest of the competition, as well, as only one big game fish in any category was weighed before the 8 p.m. deadline as boats struggled to spot their targets in the choppy waters.

That prize went to Jonathan Scully of Berwick when he brought in a 21.10-pound black fin tuna a little after 3 p.m.

Scully, who competed at the rodeo for the past eight years with multiple high finishes, said this was one of the slowest first days he’s seen.

He said his group caught a total of 10 black fins and three yellow fins before heading back out for an overnight stay on the water.

Things are likely to pick up, though, with two more days of competition with the hope that calmer weather well provide better results.

"It’s rough," Scully said. "There are thunderstorms everywhere. You’re fishing and you just have to pay attention because they’re coming in quick. We did a lot of moving around. Last night we went around the Marco Polo area. We caught three yellow fins and we caught them with three different baits."

In total only eight of the 19 big game and shoreline categories open for weighing on Thursday had an entry by the end of the day.

Just about all the smaller inside divisions had entries, as did the children’s divisions.

The largest catch of the day in all divisions went to Vance Mitchell of Prairieville with his 42-pound cobia that came in with roughly an hour left to go before the scales closed.

"Time tells," Bourgeois said. "I think you might see some improvement in the weather (today)."