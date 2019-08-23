MATHEWS – Mother Nature tried to derail Thursday’s football scrimmage between Central Lafourche and Assumption but the two teams didn’t let the weather get the best of them.

The start of the scrimmage was delayed over an hour due to lightning. When both teams got on the field later than expected, the scrimmage lasted barely two series between both first-string offenses before another 30-minute lightning delays forced the players and coaches off the field again.

Finally after two weather delays, the Trojans and Mustangs were able to get back on the field and finish a shortened controlled portion of the scrimmage and a 12-minute live quarter before it got too late in the night.

Both Assumption coach Anthony Paine and Central Lafourche coach Keith Menard said they were determined to get some work in despite the weather conditions.

"A scrimmage is one of those necessary evils," Paine said. "You have to do it so you can gauge where your team is and what things you need to improve upon. Weather didn’t work out in our favor. We were able to get some things done and that’s fine. I would’ve liked to get more in but it was a good spirited contest with what we did get to do. I thought we got some good work. It’s finally good to go against someone else besides ourselves in live action see how your kids are going to respond."

"Both of us wanted to get something," Menard said. "We’ve been practicing it seems like forever. We wanted to get some action against somebody else. Coach Paine was really gracious enough to stay. He was the one who had to drive home and all that stuff. It was really good that he wanted to stay here and get some work in. It was really good for both of us."

Although the scrimmage was cut short, there was plenty of competition.

On the second play of the controlled part of the scrimmage, Trojans senior running back Deon Jenkins showed his explosive nature with a 45-yard touchdown run.

Central Lafourche’s offense scored its other touchdown in the live quarter when senior quarterback Ashtrein Duncan connected with junior receiver Luke Mince on an 18-yard pass.

Menard said the Trojans entered the scrimmage wanting to see what Duncan can do playing for the first-time as a starting quarterback against another team.

"We came in wanting to throw the ball. We wanted to let Ashtrein get his feet wet against somebody else," Menard said. "We wanted to see what he could do. Let’s throw the football around. Deon didn’t have many carries and our plan was for that. We wanted Deon to get a few carries to kind of get his feet wet too. We really wanted to see what Ashtrein can do throwing it. The more we spread the ball around the better we can be offensively."

Paine said Duncan and Central Lafourche’s offense was a good early test for the Mustangs.

"Defensively I thought we gave up a little too much here and there. Keith coaches his quarterbacks up," Paine said. "He (Duncan) was putting the ball on a dime in certain spots and that’s really good to see early in the season. He was putting the ball on the money where it needed to be. We had guys in the area competing for the ball but sometimes you can’t beat a good throw and a good catch."

Assumption’s offense also had success passing the football. In controlled work, it scored two touchdowns. The first scored was on a 13-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Damon Bailey to junior receiver Jaden Tyler. The second score came from their second team offense on a touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Hayden Albares to freshman receiver Tyler Andrew.

The Mustangs failed to score in the live period, but sophomore quarterback Sage Riviere connected on two deep pass plays to receivers Jaden Tyler and Rashaun Jarvis.

"I thought we threw the ball well," Paine said. "We dropped a couple of passes that could’ve been big plays. We didn’t run the ball as effectively as I would’ve liked too but that’s expected. We’re still kind of learning our offensive line and we got some young backs trying to get some work in there right now."

Although they gave up some big pass plays, Menard said the Trojans defense came up with key stops on fourth down.

"We know we gave up two big plays but we tackled the guy and we ended up getting big stops," Menard said. "As long as we don’t give up the big play for the touchdowns, our defense is not bad. We have some kids over there that can make plays."

Paine said the Mustangs came out of the scrimmage healthy and will prepare to play Port Allen at the St. James jamboree in Vacherie at 6 p.m. Aug. 29.

"I love coming scrimmage Keith’s teams," Paine said. "He does a hell of a job coaching those guys up. They play really hard. They’ve got good speed on both sides of the ball. They test you in certain areas that need to be tested. They are going to be physical, and we need that early in the season. They play in a hell of a 5A district. If we can hang with them, we will be just fine with the rest of our scheduled.

The Trojans suffered a blow when senior receiver Peyton Loredo left the scrimmage early with a knee injury.

"Football is a cruel game sometimes," Menard said. "We have to keep playing. We have a jamboree next week. He’s such a great kid and he is just one of those people that our kids and our coaches love because of how hard he works and what kind of kid he is. All of those things wrap up into this great kid. We’ll know more next week, but for him to go down like that is a tough blow just because of your love for him as a kid and a player."

St. James tops Amite in live quarter 3-0 to end scrimmage

At Amite, the St. James football team topped Amite, the defending Class 2A champion, 3-0 in a live quarter that put an end to a preseason scrimmage on Thursday night.

Wildcats sophomore kicker Alec Mahler provided the only points of the quarter.

The teams worked a set of scripted plays leading up to it.

On the day, St. James coach Robert Valdez said his team only allowed two touchdowns, one coming on a tipped pass interception that went the other way.

“Everything went pretty good,” Valdez said. “We got some good work against Amite, a great program and came out relatively healthy. We showed a lot defensively. We played pretty much lights out other than a couple missed tackles.”

On offense, Valdez the Wildcats scored on two of five plays from the 5-yard-line and held Amite out of the end zone in goal line and moved the ball well at times in the controlled session.

“Overall, we drove the ball pretty well on offense,” Valdez said. “We made a few miscues inside the red zone with penalties and some bobbled snaps. But those things are fixable. The good thing about playing a good team like Amite is that they showed you some areas you need to work on. All in all I was pleased with the effort. Our guys held their own. We just need to keep working to get better.”

-- Sports Editor Kelly McElroy.