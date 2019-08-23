The Terrebonne High and Vandebilt Catholic football teams took a step closer to the 2019 regular season on Thursday at Thomas B. Smith Memorial Stadium with some aggressive work during a scrimmage that included a controlled portion, which featured first and second units against each other in a series of 12 plays, and a live 12-minute period.

Only one touchdown was scored in the live quarter and it came from Terrebonne as both defenses stood tall from Houma.

"It’s good to finally go up against somebody else. We’ve got some things we need to work on, but we executed well," Tigers coach Gary Hill said. "It’s early in the season. We’ve got a starting point, and we’re going to go from there."

"To be honest, I really didn’t like what I saw," first-year Terriers coach Lance Ledet said. "We have to compete better. We obviously have a lot mistakes to correct. We’ll get back at it in the film room and correct the mistakes and get back on the field on Monday."

Terrebonne got big plays from Ja’Khi Douglas, Kwan Allen and Randall Hartman on the opening drive of the live quarter.

After a personal foul penalty pushed them back from near the 6 to the 21-yard line, a potential touchdown pass was dropped on fourth-and-goal.

Vandebilt’s initial possession ended in six plays when Gavin Daigle was intercepted by Allen, who returned it to the Terriers 40.

Three plays later, Douglas hit D’Jon Scott on a slant pass. Scott broke free from a tackle and scampered 29 yards for a touchdown. Scott found Jaylin Lucas for the two-point conversion.

The defenses clamped down the offenses and forced punts on the final four possessions of the live quarter.

"We did all right in the live quarter," Hill said. "We’ve got to get rid of the penalties. We have to finish drives in those situations. It’s a learning experience for our young men. The defense is going to be one of our strong points this year."

"The defense made a stand in the live quarter," Ledet said. "We came and moved the ball a little bit, but we just couldn’t finish drives. Turnovers obviously killed us. It doesn’t matter if it’s a scrimmage, a jamboree or a regular game, you can’t have turnovers."

During the controlled portion, Terrebonne’s first-team offense got explosive plays from their key guys. Douglas bolted 45 yards on a quarterback keeper for a touchdown and then gained eight yards on another. Also, Allen galloped 42 yards for a score. Meanwhile, the second team got a 70-yard touchdown from Doniver Harris and an 18-yard score from quarterback Kyrin Robinson.

"Going into these things, you don’t know how good you are on either side of the ball," Hill said. "Coming out and gauging what we were able to do as far as execution, I was pleased with that. The effort was there, so we’re going to go back inside and see what we need to start tweaking and get better every day."

"When you play great athletes like that, you’ve got to contain them in the pocket," Ledet said. "You can’t let those guys run north and south on you. As soon as they get into space, they’re going to give you fits."

Vandebilt’s first and second offenses were able to meticulous moved the ball and pick up first down with runs and short passes down the middle. Still, the drives came up short of points.

"I think our quarterbacks managed the game well," Ledet said. "We’re going to look at Gavin (Daigle) and Jean-Luc (Lapeyre) and probably make a decision after the jamboree on who’s going to be the No. 1 going into Week 1."

With the regular season two weeks away, the coaches are eager to fine tune their squads before the opening game.

"We need to take away from this scrimmage that they have to be ready to work," Ledet said. "We got a long ways to go."

Ellender battle Episcopal, Riverside Academy in scrimmage

The night could only get better for Ellender football after the busses arrived to Riverside High five minutes before the Patriots were supposed to take the field for the pair of preseason scrimmages Thursday night in Reserve.

Luckily, it did just that with Ellender splitting the night between Episcopal and Riverside with a 14-0 loss and a 21-14 win, respectively.

Due to the rushed start, the Patriots were a little sluggish out of the gate against Episcopal. The Knights converted several third-and-long situations on the opening drive, leading to an early touchdown.

"It's tough when the other team has the ball for 10 minutes," Ellender coach David McCormick said.

Ellender was attempting to bounce back with a nice drive of its own, but a turnover near the Episcopal 30-yard line ended things in a hurry. Another extended drive ending in a touchdown ended the quarter and, due to a second-quarter lightning delay, the rest of the scrimmage.

The night got a little better after the break when running back Tyshawn Hester drove the ball down the field to set up a 9-yard touchdown run by quarterback Patrick Perna.

Perna then hit receiver O'Ryan James for a 50-yard pass that set up another touchdown a few plays later on a 20-yard throw to the back of the end zone.

"Can't wait to watch that one on video later," McCormick said of the play.

Finally it was the newcomer Devonte Scott, a freshman running back, who capped off the night for the Patriots with a bruising 8-yard run up the middle.

Ellender plays its annual jamboree at Thibodaux High next Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian Academy at Houma Christian School scrimmage canceled

The Covenant Christian Academy at Houma Christian School varsity football scrimmage set for Friday at Warrior Field in Schreiver has been canceled because of expected inclement weather.

-- Staff Writer Mike Gegenheimer.