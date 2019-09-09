So, interesting tidbit of info. Not one, but two coaches asked me to move their teams down in the Panhandle Pigskin Power Rankings this week.

It seems being in the top spot, or even in the top five is not hip, happening place I thought it was.

Well, not to worry, coaches. Given the week we’ve had, we’ve got a whole lot of movers and shakers this week to deal with this week.

Let’s get to it.

As always, please keep in mind these rankings are based on the success each team is having and not necessarily head-to-head matchups.

Ladies and gents, let the trash talk begin!

No. 1 – Baker (2-0); Last Week: 3

Every time Baker takes a bye week, I feel like we forget just how good the Gators are at football.

They proved it again Friday, rolling up 510 yards and five touchdowns on the ground against 4A South Walton en route to their 31st straight regular season victory.

That’s, like, pretty good, guys.

No. 2 – Niceville (3-0); Last Week: 1

Well, Eagle fans, the shutouts weren’t going to last forever. The good news is, outside of one big play, Niceville still played up to the standard it set in the first two weeks of the season.

Vikings running back Jay Jarrett averaged just two yards per carry Friday after averaging 7.6 yards per carry against Arnold and South Walton, and the Eagles forced two turnovers.

Not a bad night at the office.

No. 3 - Navarre (3-0); Last Week: 2

Bailey Huston never says die.

The Navarre junior defensive back punched the ball out of Kam Hall’s hands a split second before the Milton receiver crossed the goal line late in a one score game.

That’s a gutsy effort if ever there was one, and it’s the difference between Navarre being 2-1 and 3-0.

No. 4 – Freeport (3-0); Last Week: 6

Anyone want to take a guess at the last time Freeport started a season 3-0?

No, seriously? Anyone? I don’t know.

It hasn’t happened in the MaxPreps era. The Bulldogs are on some other level right now.

No. 5 – Fort Walton Beach (2-1); Last Week: 5

Get this. Niceville put up 41 unanswered points against Choctaw. The Eagles scored just 29 points against Fort Walton Beach this past Friday, a team that also managed to score 17 against a Niceville defense that opened the year with nine scoreless quarters.

The implications for The Game are wild. Are the Vikings really 12 points better on defense and 17 points better on offense than Choctaw?

Nov. 1 can’t get here soon enough!

No. 6 – Walton (2-1); Last Week: 4

The Braves went down swinging in a loss to Arnold. A few adjustments and they should be just fine.

No. 7 – Choctaw (1-2); Last Week: 8

Time ran out on the Indians this past Friday, but a trip to winless Pensacola this week should help right the ship.

No. 8 – Crestview (1-2); Last Week: 7

Dr. Evil has stolen Crestview’s mojo, but I have a sneaking suspicion that playing Niceville on Friday night will fix whatever ails the Bulldogs.

Nos. 9 and 10 – Rocky Bayou (0-2) and South Walton (0-3); Last Week: 9 and 10

The Knights took the week off. South Walton probably wishes it had done the same.