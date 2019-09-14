Tommy DiCostanzo

Alabama 41,

South Carolina 13

QB and arguably the Gamecocks' best player Jake Bentley is out for the season with a broken foot, so coach Will Muschamp turns to true freshman Ryan Hilinski, who will be overmatched by a scary Bama D. The Tide will cover the spread to start SEC play because good teams win, great teams cover.

Tyler Martin

Alabama 45,

South Carolina 7

Alabama will erase the demons of its 2010 visit to Columbia in dominating fashion. A stout defensive effort from the Crimson Tide will overwhelm a freshman Gamecocks quarterback, who is making his first SEC start. Tua and that offense will continue to light opposing defenses on fire in a rout.

Brett Hudson

Alabama 45,

South Carolina 10

Reliving the memories of 2010 will be done mostly in Stephen Garcia’s presence, not by what is done between the lines.

Cecil Hurt

Alabama 33,

South Carolina 16

It’s never easy to figure out South Carolina (for me, anyway). My guess is that there will be a lot of early emotion before Alabama/Tua hits enough big plays in the passing game to pull out a win.

James Ogletree

Alabama 38,

South Carolina 17

I see Alabama's running game continuing to improve since the offensive line seems to be back close to full health. Tua Tagovailoa will keep rolling and the defense will generate plenty of pressure on South Carolina freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski. He's talented, so there may a few big-play opportunities, but this is not Charleston Southern.

Carey Reeder

Alabama 45,

South Carolina 13

South Carolina freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski will be introduced to big time college football against the best defense he has ever seen, which will prove to be too much. However, I expect the Gamecocks to show some fight.

Michael Southern

Alabama 41,

South Carolina 13

The first road test for the Crimson Tide will present a challenge for Alabama’s freshmen linebackers when it comes to communication. Expect a raucous environment early, but Alabama has too many weapons and athletes for South Carolina to stage an upset like in 2010.

Katie Windham

Alabama 49,

South Carolina 10

The Gamecocks rebounded from a tough loss against North Carolina with a 72-10 win last weekend against Charleston Southern. The Alabama defense will be much tougher of a test for true freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski, making just his second career start. Alabama will roll to their 25th straight win over an Eastern division opponent.