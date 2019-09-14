BERWICK -- South Terrebonne football coach Richard Curlin said he was not happy with his team’s ball security in the first half, which allowed the Berwick Panthers back into the game early.

He and his coaching staff let the team know about it at the break.

After allowing the Panthers to rally from a 13-point deficit for a one-point halftime lead, the Gators responded in the second half, outscoring Berwick for a 53-28 victory in nondistrict action on Friday night.

"We’ve got to do a much better job of ball protection than what we did (Friday night)," Curlin said. "That was just as ugly as could be in the first half. I’m proud of the way they came out and reacted in the second half."

In all, the Gators (2-0 overall) finished the game with 405 total yards, including 381 rushing on 48 carries with seven touchdowns.

Colby Chelette led the squad with 27 carries for 234 yards and four touchdowns.

During the third quarter, South Terrebonne took the lead on its opening drive, which was capped by Brandon Breaux’s 2-yard run with 5:30 remaining for a 26-21 lead.

The Gators got the ball back quickly after a key play in the third quarter as a bad snap on Berwick’s second offensive play of the ensuing drive was recovered by South Terrebonne.

Five plays later, Breaux scored his second touchdown of the night on a 4-yard run with 2:36 remaining in the period. Shea Pitre, who was 5-for-7 on extra-point attempts, made the point after to extend the Gators’ lead to 33-21.

The Gators added another touchdown in the third period on Peyton Parr’s punt return with 1:09 remaining to extend the lead to 40-21.

After Berwick (1-1 overall) scored its lone second-half touchdown on a Keyon Singleton 39-yard run with 11:24 remaining in the game, South Terrebonne followed with two touchdowns as Chelette scored on a 39-yard run with 8:50 remaining, and Christian Arceneaux reached the end zone on a 1-yard run with 4:17 remaining.

Arceneaux replaced starting quarterback Michael Gautreaux, who Curlin said was sidelined during the game with a hamstring issue.

Arceneaux completed 5-of-8 passes for 79 yards and Parr was his top receiver with three catches for 52 yards.

South Terrebonne limited Berwick to 245 yards of total offense (129 rushing and 116 passing).