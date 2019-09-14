GLENCOE — Glencoe’s first win — and points — of the season will have to wait at least one more week.

The Yellow Jackets were in a scoreless tie with Class 3A, Region 6 foe B.B. Comer after one quarter before the visiting Tigers got hot in the second quarter on the way to a 40-0 win in high school football Friday night.

Glencoe (0-3, 0-2) suffered its third straight shutout of the year, as its offense never could get going. The Yellow Jackets had the ball in Comer territory numerous times, but mistakes kept them from getting in range even for a field-goal try.

The teams only had 7 combined offensive yards after one quarter. However, the Tigers found a groove in the second. Devonta Carmichael had a 23-yard touchdown run, then later he found James Carmichael on a 21-yard touchdown pass to make it 16-0 midway though the quarter (both two-point tries were good).

Rapheale Johnson later scored on a 1-yard dive with 23 seconds left in the half. Comer scored three more touchdowns in the second half.

All the while, the Glencoe offense struggled to make anything positive happen. The Yellow Jackets gained just 44 yards of offense. Of those yards, 41 came on a third-quarter pass from Thomas Skaggs to Daniel Maye that moved the ball to the Tiger 20. But the next two plays lost a combined 8 yards, then a fumble was covered by Comer.

It was that kind of night for Glencoe. In total, 17 offensive plays by the Jackets went for lost yardage.

The game was delayed for an hour at halftime because of lightning.

Star of the Night

Carmichael made plays with his arm and legs in leading the Tigers to the win. He completed 6 of 9 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns and rushed six times for 67 yards and another score.

Play of the Game

With Yellow Jackets’ offensive issues, Carmichael’s 23-yard touchdown run early in the second was all his team really needed.

By the Numbers

2 — The Jacket offense only picked up two first downs in the game; they also got a first down as a result of a penalty on a punt; 5 — Glencoe fumbled the ball five times on the night, though it only lost one of those; 6 — Number of sacks by the Tiger defense; also number of penalties committed by Glencoe; 12 — the Yellow Jackets had 12 yards of offense at halftime; 315 — Comer finished with 315 yards offensively.

Stat Sheet

For the Jackets, Skaggs completed 5 of 8 passes for 43 yards. Maye caught three passes for 39 yards and was 2-for-2 passing for 1 yard. Eli Huff led Glencoe on the ground with 28 yards on eight carries. Kade Crowder covered a fumble on defense.

Johnson had 53 yards rushing on eight totes and caught a 66-yard touchdown pass for the Tigers.

Up Next

Glencoe visits Wellborn and Comer (1-2, 1-1) returns home next week to face Randolph County; both are region games.