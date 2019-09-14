PANAMA CITY — Mosley’s only mustered 122 yards of total offense in the first 38 minutes.

Then Mosley receiver Nyjah Gray, who caught four passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns last week, walked over with a message for quarterback Joey Garrett.

“Man, don’t look me down,” Gray said. “Chris (Culver) has got the matchup. Throw him the ball.”

Four plays later, Culver went up over a defender in the end zone and hauled in a 27-yard touchdown pass to give Mosley an 8-6 victory over Pace (0-3) on Friday night inside Tommy Oliver Stadium. Culver finished the evening with three receptions and a game-high 64 receiving yards.

“Chris has a natural ability of going up and high-pointing the ball,” Mosley coach Jeremy Brown said. “It’s what he does real well.”

Gray finished the night with only two receptions for 41 yards.

“That’s a kid that's selfless. ... that was probably the most special thing to happen tonight,” Brown said of Gray’s speech in the huddle.

Mosley’s defense played well all night long. The Dolphins held Pace to only 188 yards of total offense and even recorded a safety with just under six minutes remaining in the first half.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Safety Tyrone Francis started for Mosley after missing most of the offseason and the end of last year due to Hurricane Michael. In the first minutes of the third quarter, he recorded an interception around Mosley’s 20-yard line which prevented Pace from getting into field goal range.

Francis also led the team in rushing yards in the first half, recording 16 yards on only three carries as a wildcat quarterback.

“Sometimes when you’re honest with kids and you have to tell them what they don’t want to hear, they don’t like it,” Brown said of the decision to bring Francis along slowly this season. “But he’s stayed the course and he’s continued to work and we’re proud of him.”

STAT OF THE NIGHT

Mosley ran the ball 34 times but only finished with 52 rushing yards. That’s an average of only 1.5 yards per carry.

QUOTABLE

“I was shocked he didn’t run it back for a touchdown. I’m surprised he didn’t hit the sideline and take it to the house. I told him when he came off the field, I said, ‘hey man, great interception, I thought you was going to score?’ He said, ‘I know coach, I should have.’ He’s that type of kid every time he touches it you think something special can happen.”

– Mosley coach Jeremy Brown said of Francis’ interception in the second half.

TURNING POINT

Culver’s touchdown was set up when Garrett connected with Randy Pittman for a 30-yard gain. On the ensuing drive, Pace lost quarterback Brandon Miller and lead running back Tyler Hunter due to injury.

Those two players accounted for 167 of their team’s 188 yards of offense.

UP NEXT

The Dolphins will hit the road next week to face Booker T. Washington on Friday night.

Pace returns home next week for a meeting against Fort Walton Beach on Friday.