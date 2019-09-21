HOKES BLUFF — Anniston jumped out to a 14-0 lead and put the game on ice when Tony Hunley scooped up a Darrian Meads fumble and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown to cap the 21-0 victory over Class 4A, No. 6 Hokes Bluff on Friday night at Mike Robertson Stadium.

The last time the Eagles (2-2) were shut out was Oct. 14, 2011 when they fell to rival Glencoe 20-0.

Meads, who rushed for 101 yards on 19 carries, had two uncharacteristic fumbles and lost both of them.

The Bulldogs (3-1), meanwhile, have won three games in a row to improve to 3-0 in Region 6 after dropping its first game of the season by a point. Dating back to Oct. 12, 2018, Anniston has won seven of its last nine games.

STAR OF THE NIGHT

Hunley had one fumble return for a touchdown for the Bulldogs and had an interception early in the fourth quarter.

PLAY OF THE GAME

Hunley's fumble return obviously was huge for Anniston, which limited Hokes Bluff to 178 yards of total offense and forced the Eagles to punt seven times.

STATISTICS

Arcavius Brown led the Bulldogs rushing for 113 yards on 10 carries and a 7-yard scoring run. ... Daveon Dukes completed 9-of-13 passes for 131 yards. He added 28 yards rushing. ... Hokes Bluff quarterback Ashton Gulledge completed 5-of-18 passes for 55 yards and rushed for 11 yards on 11 carries.

BY THE NUMBERS

2016 — The last time Hokes Bluff lost back-to-back games. The Eagles fell to Cherokee County 30-7 Sept. 2 and then Jacksonville 31-27 the next week. ... 24 — consecutive number of weeks Hokes Bluff has been ranked in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, a streak that could be in danger. ... 6.7 points — number of average points Anniston's defense had given up per game heading into Friday's game. ... 526 — number of yards Meads had rushed for heading into Friday's game. ... 2013 — the last time Anniston defeated Hokes Bluff before Friday.

THEY SAID IT

"In past years we haven't been able to beat Hokes Bluff, so this was a good revenge game for us right here. The came to our place last year and beat us and we were prepared tonight and wanted to be 3-0 in the region." — Hunley

COACHSPEAK

"They have only given up one touchdown in four games. The others were just flukes. Their defense is really good." — Hokes Bluff coach Mike Robertson on Anniston

"I thought we played really good tonight, defensively I thought we played extremely well. (Anniston) has been averaging more than 40 points per game. Offensively we're struggling a little bit with two linemen down and Darrian isn't 100 percent, but that's no excuse since he fumbled it twice tonight." — Robertson

UP NEXT

Hokes Bluff steps out of region play to visit longtime rival Glencoe on Friday night. It will mark their 76th meeting. Anniston takes a week off from region play to travel to Tuscaloosa to face American Christian.