The Gadsden City Titans had a chance to pick up its first win of the season at home Friday night against Bob Jones, but the Patriots held on for a 24-20 win.

Gadsden City got a 30-yard field goal from Daniel Sparks to cut the lead to four points with five minutes left to play in the game, and the Titans got the ball back one last time before a failed fourth-down conversion all but ended the game.

It was a back-and-forth affair with Gadsden City's Quinton Densmore intercepting the ball in the first quarter only for Gadsden City to give it back two plays later on a fumble.

Sparks hit a 36-yard field goal with 30 seconds left in the first quarter, but a long kickoff return for Bob Jones put the Patriots in position to score and take a 7-3 lead with three seconds left.

Quarterback DeMarcus Macon connected with Jaquan Woods, who made a couple of moves and put the Titans in the red zone, where C.J. Miller punched it in to put the Titans up 10-7. Bob Jones responded with two straight scores, including a 37-yard trick play pass and a 29-yard field goal with 1.1 seconds on the clock until halftime to lead 17-10.

Macon hit Jayden Lawson on a 57-yard pass with 8:15 in the third quarter to tie the game, and Bob Jones got the game-winning touchdown less than a minute into the fourth quarter.

Play of the Game

Usually the play of the game is a positive one, but the most consequential play of the night came when Gadsden City was stopped on fourth-and-2 with 1:27 left in the game. The Titans were near midfield and trying to mount a game-winning drive.

Coachspeak

"Our kids played hard, and they've got a lot of fight in them. The big thing is that we've got to eliminate the big plays, and that's what's happened all year — we've given up the big plays. We'll get better." — Gadsden City coach Ali Smith

By the Numbers

10 — number of points scored by Bob Jones with less than five seconds on the clock in a quarter or half ... 2 — straight years Gadsden City has started the season 0-5.

Up Next

Gadsden City (0-5) has an open date before traveling to James Clemens (3-2) in two weeks. Bob Jones (1-4) travels to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (3-2).