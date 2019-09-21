FREEPORT — The Port was rocking.

Sensing their team was on the verge of something special, Freeport fans packed the bleachers and lined the fences for the Bulldogs’ homecoming game Friday night, Shaun Arntz and Co. delivering a 48-14 victory against Rocky Bayou and just the second 5-0 start in program history.

“It was great,” Arntz said. “You could definitely feel it in our stadium, man. Our town packed it out again tonight. The student section was awesome. The band was awesome.

“It was just a great night to be a Bulldog.”

And it was an even better night to be a Bulldog running back. Brandon Siples, Tabios Holmes and Gavin Holden combined for 289 yards and five touchdowns on just 18 carries, Rocky Bayou providing little resistance.

Quarterback Keane Neal and Bryer Blount hooked up on a 30-yard touchdown strike, too, making sure Freeport got a little passing work in.

“We had a good plan going into it, and the guys executed it,” Arntz said. “I feel like we’re clicking on all cylinders offensively right now. We’re really excited about that.”

STAT OF THE NIGHT: 2002

The last time Freeport started 5-0 was 2002. That Bulldog team finished 8-3 and won its playoff opener.

OFFENSIVE MVP: Brandon Siples, Freeport

The senior is on some other level right now.

Friday, Siples carried the ball just 10 times, but he racked up 205 yards and touchdown runs of 25, 21 and 1 yards.

For the season, Siples has 1,054 all-purpose yards and 14 touchdowns.

DEFENSIVE MVP: Bryer Blount, Freeport

The senior defensive back finished his Homecoming night with eight total tackles and an interception.

QUOTABLE

Rocky Bayou fell to 0-4 Friday, but Arntz has the utmost respect for the program coach Josh Childers runs.

“They got some good players.” Arntz said. “Coach Childers does a good job over there. He has those guys really doing a lot of good things, especially offensively.”

UP NEXT

Freeport hits the road to play winless Chipley at 7 p.m. Friday in Chipley. The Bulldogs beat the Tigers 20-18 a year ago.