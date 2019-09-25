There’s a video going around on Twitter of Alabama receivers Jerry Jeudy and DeVonta Smith playing a quick game of Rock, Paper, Scissors during last week’s game with Southern Miss.

When asked about in Monday, Crimson Tide receiver Henry Ruggs III shed some light on what was going on.

“We got playmakers everywhere and any guy can make a play,” he said. “So they got the play call and they knew that, ‘oh this is the route that’s going to catch the touchdown.’ So they did rock, paper, scissors over who was going to run that route.”

Jeudy won, with rock, but the following play didn’t go for a touchdown or to Jeudy.

Still, the fact Alabama receivers are playing Rock, Paper, Scissors for routes does say a lot about the Crimson Tide offense and just how much of a powerhouse it actually is.

“That’s a testament of what we do,” Ruggs said. “We know every position. At any moment we can move around. I can go in the slot or Jeudy can go outside or something like that. The coaches trust us and we trust the coaches. They know we know every position. At any moment we can go anywhere and they trust that we know what to do and we can still make a play.”

Big plays are all this Crimson Tide offense has done through four games. Alabama is No. 3 in the nation in passing offense (371 yards per game) and second in passing touchdowns (18).

Those big plays come quick, too.

Ruggs scored Alabama’s first touchdown on the third offensive play against Southern Miss, a slant route that he turned into a 45-yard score. On the sixth offensive play, Ruggs scored again, on a 74-yard catch.

“You pretty much just know, especially if it’s a deep route or something like that,” Ruggs said of a particular play being a touchdown. “The second (touchdown), just knowing that play, I did think I was going to score. The (first touchdown) was just a simple RPO and once I caught it I just got a crease and got to the end zone.”

Alabama has 25 passing plays of more than 20 yards with seven touchdowns. Four of those 25 plays are in the 40- to 49-yard range (three touchdowns) and four are from 70 yards and over. All four of those big plays went for touchdowns.

Alabama’s offensive plays are scripted. At least the first 20 or so. The receivers get the script Friday and discuss the plan. That’s also when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is able to go over with offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian what he likes and doesn’t like so that, “when it comes time for the game we are not running something I feel uncomfortable with.”

One thing Tagovailoa does feel comfortable with is his receivers. He knows each one well, their strengths, weaknesses, speed and route-running abilities.

“They all run their routes differently,” Tagovailoa said. “Jerry will give you a little extra move before he runs his route. Smitty (Smith) and Ruggs are kind of similar, they are one cut guys and they are going to get straight and going to get vertical. So it’s just knowing who the personnel is and just being able to throw it and give them a chance.”

Any one of Alabama receivers can be called on for a big play at any given time. During those Friday meetings going over the script are when Tagovailoa and the receivers try to get on the same page.

“It depends on what I feel our shot plays would be,” Tagovailoa said. “I’d ask those guys who is going to be in on this play. If Jerry would be in I’d tell Jerry, expect (the ball) to come flatter or expect it a little higher because this is how we’ve seen (the defense) play it. It really depends on what the play is. There could be about four shot plays and I’d ask who is running it. Sometimes three of the shot plays could be to the same guy.”

