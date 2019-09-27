SAND ROCK — Turnovers were the difference between two Cherokee County foes on Thursday night.

Sand Rock had trouble hanging onto the football, which resulted in a 44-21 win for Class 1A, No. 8 Spring Garden at Russell Jacoway Stadium.

An expected low scoring game saw 28 points scored in the first quarter alone. 2A Sand Rock led 14-6 after a double-reverse 34-yard touchdown pass by John Foster to Banks Alexander with 5:45 left in the first quarter.

Spring Garden tied the game at 14 on the following drive with a 6-yard run by Luke Welsh and a successful two-point pass from Weston Kirk to Chaz Pope.

The Panthers led 26-14 at halftime after two second-quarter TDs sandwiched between a Sand Rock turnover in the final minute.

Andrew Floyd ran in a 2-yard TD with 45 seconds left to put the Panthers up 20-14 (two-point try was unsuccessful). The ensuing kickoff was fumbled and recovered by Spring Garden’s Nathan Law. That later resulted in a 30-yard touchdown pass from Ryley Kirk to Weston Kirk with six seconds remaining until halftime.

The turnover bug then hit Sand Rock hard in the second half.

The Wildcats drove inside the Panther 5 to start the third quarter, but a fumble was returned 98 yards by Pope for a touchdown to halt all of Sand Rock’s momentum.

Spring Garden led 38-14 at the end of the third.

Star of the Night

Ryley Kirk was 10-of-14 for 234 yards with three touchdowns and one interception for the Panthers.

By the Numbers

5 — Turnovers for Sand Rock with four coming in the second half. Four were fumbles. … 24 — Despite the loss, Sand Rock still holds the series advantage 24-7. … 4 — Spring Garden has now won four consecutive games — all on the road — after dropping the season opener to Cedar Bluff. … 13 — Before losing by 23 Thursday night, the Wildcats’ first four games were decided by 13 points or less.

Coachspeak

“It was a weird game. Sand Rock had big plays and we had big plays. In the first quarter I was thinking this thing was never going to end. I was proud of our kids for stepping up.” — Spring Garden coach Jason Howard

“It was the little things. We didn’t do the little things right today. It seemed like everything we tried didn’t work and went the opposite way for us. We have to come in tomorrow, watch film, correct some things and go at it again next week.” — Sand Rock coach Steven Chesnut

Spring Garden Stat Sheet

Cooper Austin had 163 receiving yards with two touchdowns of 33 and 74 yards. Luke Welsh had 72 rushing yards. Floyd totaled 71 rushing yards.

Sand Rock Stat Sheet

John Foster had a 65-yard rushing touchdown in Sand Rock’s first offensive play of the game. Howie Holland had an interception to set up the double-reverse TD pass from Foster to Alexander on their second drive. The Wildcats final score didn’t come until the fourth quarter on a 74-yard pass from Alexander to Foster.

Up Next

Spring Garden (4-1) hosts Talladega County Central in 1A, Region 5 play next week. Sand Rock (2-3) gets back into 2A, Region 8 play at Fyffe.