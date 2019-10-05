FREEPORT — Here’s just a few quick takeaways from Baker’s 55-12 running-clock victory against Freeport on Friday night:

- Anytime Joe Brunson laces up his cleats, he’s the baddest dude on the field. Period. End of statement.

- Jackson Adams is what you get when you cross lighting with a twister.

- Eric McQueen is so tough he must eat concrete for breakfast.

- The ’85 Bears should probably consider dressing up as the Gator defense for Halloween.

Is all of that hyperbole? Absolutely, but, at times, it didn’t look outlandishly far from the truth Friday, as the Gators rolled to a 35th straight regular season victory, snapping Freeport’s 6-0 start in the process.

But that was the plan all along.

“They’re undefeated, we’re undefeated,” Baker junior Joe Brunson said. “Somebody was gonna come out with a loss, and it wasn’t gonna be us.”

Freeport (6-1 overall), playing without Dandy Dozen running back Brandon Siples who was dealing with an illness, actually managed the game’s the first score. Quarterback Keane Neal hit Tabios Holmes streaking over the middle for a 59-yard catch and run that put the ball at Baker’s 6; three plays later, Holmes was in the end zone on 1-yard dive that made it 6-0 Bulldogs.

Baker (6-0) responded by scoring 34 straight points.

“We had a great week of preparation, you know, and it was sad (Siples) didn’t play, but they were 6-0, kinda battling with us there,” Baker coach Matt Brunson said. “When they got that (first touchdown), we really turned it on, so that was fun.”

Senior Garrin Mitchem was the first Gator to find the end zone, rumbling through 15 yards of contact to cross the plane and make it 7-6 Baker.

Senior Jackson Adams was next, crashing through the heart of Freeport’s defense on his way to a 73-yard touchdown, his 10th score of the season.

And Joe Brunson double dipped, scoring on runs of 53 and 77 yards to make it 28-6 Gators one snap into the second quarter, before Eric McQueen rattled off a 19-yard score.

“Our blocking was incredible tonight,” said Joe Brunson, who finished with a team-high 206 rushing yards and three scores. “I think I scored on the same play every single time. If that tells you anything, we were killing them on one play.”

Try as it might, Freeport had few answers without Siples, who averages 219 all-purpose yards per game. The senior is a bonafide game-changer.

“He’s a dual threat,” Neal said. “Actually, he’s more than that. He can catch, throw and run, so when you take him out … it hurt us a lot.”

Without Siples, Neal and the Freeport offense managed 58 yards and a score on the ground and 126 yards through the air with a second touchdown — Neal hit Trey Hinkley for a 9-yard score in the second quarter — but they coughed the ball up four times.

Baker’s Sam Crowson and Brody Sharpe had interceptions in the first and third quarter, respectively, Mitchem recovered a fumble before the half and the Gator special teams unit recovered a fumble early in the second quarter.

“They’re very tough, very physical,” Neal said. “They don’t make a lot of mental mistakes. Hopefully, we see ’em in the playoffs, and we’re gonna come back stronger next time.”

Likewise, Matt Brunson was so impressed with his squad’s overall performance he promised them Monday off.

“We’re right where we wanted to be when this thing started, and I feel like we’re getting a little better,” he said. “It’s been very fun so far, so we just wanna keep it going.”

STAT OF THE NIGHT: 18.4

Baker, which never dropped back to pass Friday, averaged 18.4 yards per carry. The Gators finished with 533 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 29 carries, ripping off five runs of at least 50 yards.

“I think our guys take great pride in getting stronger, playing physical and we definitely dominated the line of scrimmage, which we’ve been able to do most weeks,” Matt Brunson said.

OFFENSIVE MVP: Baker’s O-line

The “hog mollies” up front rarely get the credit they deserve, but they were impossible to ignore Friday.

With Dustin Oglesby and Ethan Cadenhead at tackle, Gavin Vaccarello and Carter Mason at guard, Dylan LaFear at center and Josh Gamble at tight end, the Gators could move mountains.

It took Adams just four carries to eclipse 100 yards rushing. Joe Brunson did it in three, and backup Kayleb Wagner totaled 89 yards on just two totes.

“We’ve got some guys that are playing with a lot of intensity level, but it all starts with them guys up front,” Matt Brunson said. “Those guys are opening massive holes for our backs to run through, and our guys get going.

"It’s fun to watch those guys; they play extremely hard.”

DEFENSIVE MVP: Seth Baksa, Baker

On a night when multiple Gators stepped up to make plays, Baksa, the Gators’ middle linebacker, drew high praise from his coach.

“He has played extremely well all year, and he’s the guy that gets us lined up,” Matt Brunson said.

QUOTABLE:

Neal reckoned Freeport’s ultimate undoing Friday — more so than playing without Siples — was its penchant for mental mistakes, which seemed to snowball as the game went on.

“Our goals were to stop ’em on defense and convert on offense,” he said. “Honestly, we didn’t do either. I guess we just have to keep working. We had way too many mental mistakes, not lining up, not knowing where to go, not knowing who’s getting the ball.

“It hurt us a lot, and it got carried away.”

UP NEXT

Baker is back on the road, set to face Lighthouse Christian (3-3) at 7 p.m. Friday in Pensacola.

Meanwhile, Freeport travels to play Jay (2-4) at 7 p.m. Friday, the first of just two games remaining on its schedule.

“We’re trying to win these last two games, so we can get a good seed in the playoffs,” Neal said. “Right now, we’re putting this behind us and we’re focusing on Jay. We’re gonna have (Siples) back, we’re gonna get these mental mistakes cut down and we’re gonna, hopefully, win these next two games.”