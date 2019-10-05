SAND HILLS — It was a forgettable start for Sneads running back Calvin Stringer. First, he was injured, then he couldn’t get quite going. He finished the first half with only 23 yards on six carries.

After halftime, he roared to life rushing for 114 yards and two touchdowns on only 11 carries to lead the Pirates to a 42-32 victory over Bozeman (3-4) on Friday night.

“That guy, everybody knows who that guy is and everybody knows how many yards he gets per game and this that and the other, but our guys came in and our plan was simple,” Bozeman coach Jason Griffin said of Stringer. “We wanted to get that guy on the ground and for most of the game our guys did that.”

The Bucks swarmed to the ball all night and Bozeman defender Dalton Bell even managed to stop Stringer at or behind the line of scrimmage several times all by himself.

Sneads coach Bill Thomas said the Pirates (6-0) have struggled with slow starts on the road lately. His guys could have played much better, but he’s glad the Bucks pushed them.

“We needed this, too, though,” Thomas said. “We’ve had it too easy for too long. Our last few we’ve been able to get ahead and milk the clock a little bit. We needed to go back and go through another war.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME

It was an off night for Stringer (see below), but he was still the most valuable player on the field for either team.

Bozeman quarterback Jordan Rosalis deserves a mention as well. He finished with 191 passing yards, 73 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns.

“I thought he played like a dadgum superstar tonight,” Griffin said. “He was in complete control of our offense. ... I thought Jordan Rosalis really took a huge step forward and became not just a good quarterback, I thought he became an elite quarterback.”

STAT OF THE NIGHT

Stringer finished the game with a season-low 137 rushing yards. He was averaging 205.8 rushing yards per game before.

Stringer’s average of 8.1 yards per carry was also a season-low for the back. His previous low in a game was 8.9. He was also averaging 12.7 yards per carry over the entire season before Friday night.

QUOTABLE

“To say if there’s one kid that’s the heartbeat of who we are, it’s Jaidon Dorsey. Losing him from an emotional standpoint is terrible. … To have a guy in our family go down like that, the rest of those guys wanted to rally around behind him.”

Bozeman coach Jason Griffin on Bozeman running back Jaidon Dorsey who left the game in an ambulance in the first half to be treated for a knee injury.

TURNING POINT

With 2:25 left in the game, Sneads defender Kyle Benton broke up a pass that would have allowed Bozeman to convert on fourth down. It was the first time in the entire second half that one of the two teams failed to score a touchdown on a drive.

Sneads led by three points, but only needed one first down to run out the clock. Stringer got that and more when he carried the ball for 20 yards on the very next play.

Sneads quarterback Colton Mercer scored the final touchdown of the game two plays later.

UP NEXT

Sneads will return home next week where the Pirates will host Pataula Charter Academy.

Bozeman will enjoy a week off next week. The Bucks’ next game will take place on Oct. 18 when the team faces Bay High at Tommy Oliver Stadium.