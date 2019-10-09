The Terrebonne High volleyball team dropped Central Lafourche 25-16, 21-25, 25-13, 25-21 in District 6-I action from Houma on Tuesday.

The Lady Tigers improved to 17-8 overall and to 2-0 in district and Central Lafourche fell to 6-17 overall and to 1-2 in district.

Leaders for the Lady Tigers were Inayah Pink (20 kills), Daycie Theriot (37 assists) and Trinity Pierce (13 kills, 15 digs).

Leaders for the Lady Trojans were Kinslee Ross (six kills, four digs), Kenzi Pertuit (six kills, 18 digs), Kagan Hamby (nine kills), Ja’lasia Toussaint (eight kills), Cierra Nickolyn (25 digs) and Jaylah Gray (21 digs, 25 assists).

TUESDAY’S VOLLEYBALL CAPSULES

H.L. BOURGEOIS DEF. THIBODAUX

At Thibodaux, the Lady Braves picked up the 25-14, 25-16, 25-14 District 6-I win to improve to 17-8 overall and to 2-0 in district.

Leaders for H.L. Bourgeois were Emily Burgess (14 kills, two aces), Jya Walker (12 kills, three solo blocks), Abby Theriot (six kills, eight digs), Kelsi Stegall (35 assists, three aces, six digs) and Mackenzie Vordick (12 digs).

Alexis Morvant had six kills and three digs for Thibodaux (11-15 overall, 0-2 in district), while Karli Marse added 12 digs and Joey Weimer finished with 18 assists and five digs.

ASSUMPTION DEF. SOUTH TERREBONNE

At Napoleonville, the Lady Mustangs won 25-3, 25-5, 25-5 to improve to 17-5 overall and to 2-1 in District 6-II.

South Terrebonne fell to 1-20 and to 0-2 in district.

Leaders for Assumption were Ra’Von Robertson (10 kills, six aces, three digs), Raegan Alleman (21 assists, 12 aces), Xaiya Adams (six kills) and Hannah Landry (three digs).

VANDEBILT CATHOLIC DEF. ELLENDER

At Houma, the Lady Terriers picked up the 25-15, 25-6, 25-19 District 6-II victory and improved to 12-6 overall and to 2-0 in district.

Leaders for the Lady Terriers were Brittany Theriot (21 kills, three aces, 13 digs) and Angelle Buquet (24 assists, three aces).

The Lady Patriots fell to 6-14 overall and to 0-3 in district.

E.D. WHITE CATHOLIC DEF. BERWICK

At Thibodaux, the Lady Cardinals picked up the 25-6, 25-9, 25-17 District 7-III victory to improve to 18-6 overall and to 1-0 in district.

Berwick dropped to 3-12 and 0-1 in district.

Leaders for the Cardinals were Emmi Lassiegne (11 kills, 15 digs), Lila Bordis (eight kills), Adeline Authement (11 digs), Caroline Gros (37 assists) and Joci Gravois (three aces).

HIGHLAND BAPTIST DEF. COVENANT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

At Schriever, the Lady Lions fell to 3-9 overall and to 0-2 in District 2-V after falling 25-23, 25-20, 26-24.

Leaders for the Lady Lions included Antoinette Boquet (nine kills, seven digs), Celena Odom (15 assists), Chelsea Arceneaux (three kills, 10 digs), Carlee Claybrook (eight digs), Katie Jones (seven digs) and Ruth Boquet (eight digs).

Highland Baptist improved to 12-10 overall and to 1-1 in district.

CENTRAL CATHOLIC DEF. HOUMA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

At Houma, the Lady Warriors fell to 4-15 overall and to 1-1 in District 2-V after the 25-14, 25-9, 25-10 loss.

Leaders for Houma Christian were Abby Ricker (10 assists), Jayda Ward (four kills, two blocks). Camryn Dyson (three kills, three digs), Lilie Ricker (three kills, three digs), Lauren Daigle (six digs), Laura Lemoine (four digs), Alex McKeon (seven digs) and Adysen Brunet (three blocks).

Central Catholic improved to 17-8 and to 1-0 in district.