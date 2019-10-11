Following Thursday’s District 8-4A victory against Morgan City, Ellender coach David McCormick noted the Patriots don’t make field goals often.

In Thursday’ contest, Ellender’s Man Pham made a 25-yard field goal on the Patriots’ opening possession that three quarters later proved to be the difference in scoring in a 24-21 victory over the Tigers.

"That’s was big for us," McCormick said of the field goal.

In the first quarter, Ellender jumped out to a 17-0 lead, adding touchdowns on a 16-yard run by O’Ryan James with 4:50 remaining following an interception of Morgan City’s Kane Sanchez. The Patriots scored again with 39.4 seconds remaining on Daviante Scott’s 4-yard run after recovering a Morgan City fumble.

"Our defense stepped up (and) got some great turnovers that put our offense in position to score two more touchdowns," McCormick said.

However, the Tigers roared back behind the play of Devonta Grogan. Morgan City trailed just 17-14 at halftime and took a 21-17 lead into the fourth quarter.

At halftime, the Patriots had to make some offensive adjustments with the loss of Tyshaun Hester due to injury, McCormick said. McCormick credited the play of Anthony Foret and Scott in the backfield and the offensive line’s play in the second half.

Grogan scored all three of Morgan City’s touchdowns, finishing the game with 178 yards rushing and two touchdowns and another receiving touchdown.

"Morgan City, No. 4 (Devonta Grogan) for them, that kid’s an athlete," McCormick said. "He doesn’t quit. He’s nonstop the whole game. Those kids worked their butts off. Those kids fought hard, too, and they got themselves in position where they were down by three at halftime."

Ellender took the lead for good on Foret’s 3-yard run with 10:03 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Then, the Patriots’ defense came up with a big stop to preserve the win as on fourth down and goal from the Morgan City 5, Grogan fumbled at the goal line, and Ellender recovered the ball in the back of the end zone for a touchback.

The Patriots ran out the clock.

As a team, Ellender had 378 yards of offense (315 rushing and 63 passing).

Foret led the run game with 29 carries for 164 yards and one touchdown, while Scott had eight carries for 68 yards and a score.