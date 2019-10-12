OFFENSE

Advantage: Alabama

The Crimson Tide is No. 3 in the nation in scoring and total offense and gets better every week with Tua Tagovailoa at the helm and offensive linemen Jedrick Wills and Landon Dickerson providing protection (six sacks through five games).

DEFENSE

Advantage: Even

Alabama has not been great against the run (139 ypg) as in years past, particularly on the perimeter. Texas A&M and the front line, led by Justin Madubuike, has limited opponents to 109 ypg and three times have held teams to 89 yards or less.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Advantage: Texas A&M

Braden Mann is the 2018 Ray Guy Award winner for the nation's best punter and is on his way to winning the honor again (48.4 average). Jaylen Waddle can do some damage for Alabama in the return game if given the chance. We still don't know the status of Tide kicker Will Reichard.

COACHING

Advantage: Alabama

Nick Saban goes up against another former assistant in Jimbo Fisher. Saban is 2-0 vs. Fisher. Alabama's offensive line has gotten better from Week 1 under coach Kyle Flood and the line could be the key for today's matchup

INTANGIBLES

Advantage: Texas A&M

As Alabama's Jaylen Waddle, a Houston native, said earlier this week, "The 12th Man is real." It will be loud and the Aggies will be thrilled to welcome the No. 1 team to Kyle Field in hopes for an upset.

PREDICTION

Alabama 42, Texas A&M 17

The Aggies do present the Crimson Tide defense with some problems but not enough to be concerned about for four quarters. Alabama's ability to make adjustments during the game has proven to be the difference. That and the Alabama offense's scoring ability will lead to a 6-0 start for the fourth straight year.