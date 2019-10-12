BOAZ — Jacob Hopper proved to be a key player in Sardis' 31-28 win over Boaz on Friday in a key Class 5A, Region 6 matchup at Dr. L.F. Corley Jr. Stadium.

With the win, Sardis improved to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in region play and clinched a playoff spot. Boaz fell to 3-5 overall and 2-3 in the region and now must win at Southside next week to clinch a spot in postseason.

Hopper's first big play came early in the second quarter. With the Lions leading 7-6 and facing second-and-29 from the Boaz 32, quarterback Jay Owens threw over the middle to Hopper, who pulled the pass in and was able to get into the end zone for the touchdown. David Gomez added the PAT to push the lead to 14-6. Sardis had taken an early 7-0 on the games opening possession, driving 67 yards using 12 plays with Luke Morris scoring on a 4-yard run.

Boaz answered on its second possession with Kadin Bennefield scoring on an 80-yard run with 1:52 left in the first quarter. The point after was blocked.

After Sardis took the eight-point lead, Bennefield returned the ensuing kickoff 30 yards to midfield and scored five plays later on a 14-yard run. Bennefield scored the two-point conversion to tie the game with 7:33 left in the first half.

Sardis took a 17-14 lead on a Gomez 19-yard field goal on the last play of the first half.

Bennefield returned the second-half kickoff 28 yards to the 46. Boaz drove to the 3 where Bennefield scored, but the touchdown was nullified because holding was called on Boaz.

Three plays after the holding penalty, Boaz was at the 2 on third-and-goal and Bennefield ran up the middle but during the run, Hopper took the ball away from Bennefield and then ran 99 yards for a touchdown. Gomez added the PAT with 5:37 left in the third to increase the lead to 24-14.

Hopper was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct on the touchdown so Sardis kicked off from the 25. Bennefield took the kickoff from the 33 and raced 67 yards to answer the Sardis touchdown. Gerardo Baeza added the point after to cut the lead to 24-21.

Sardis increased the lead to 31-21 with 9:06 left on a 1-yard keeper by Owens. That capped a nine play, 52-yard drive.

Boaz answered with a 10 play, 66-yard drive that was capped by a 14-yard touchdown pass form Easton Hardin to Logan Walls with 5:02 left in the game.

Sardis began the ensuing possession from its 5 after a penalty. The Lions picked up a first down to the 16. But a holding penalty and a fumbled snap were sandwiched around an 11-yard run by Owens setting up a third-and-18 from the 8. That was when Hopper made his last key play of the game, the one that put the game away for the Lions.

Sardis coach Gene Hill called a pass play, and Owens threw to Hopper for 25 yards and a first down. The Lions then were able to run out the clock.

Owens completed 17-of-24 passes for 253 yards. Morris led Sardis in rushing with 98 yards on 24 carries. Bennefield rushed for 169 yards on 22 carries to lead the Pirates.

Sardis will host Crossville next week.