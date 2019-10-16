Etowah remains the lone team in Etowah County ranked in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings released Tuesday night.

The Blue Devils (7-1) jumped three spots to No. 7 in Class 5A coming off a 35-0 win over Douglas. Etowah has a big showdown at Jim Glover Stadium on Friday night against No. 6 Alexandria (6-0) for the Region 6 championship. Both teams already have clinched a first-round home playoff game.

Hokes Bluff remained in the 4A others receiving votes category, two spots out of the top 10. The Eagles have caught fire of late, winning their last three consecutive games by a combined score of 113-20.

Hokes Bluff (5-2) faces a must-win situation at Mike Robertson Stadium on Friday night against rival Cherokee County. The winner clinches a playoff spot; the loser is out.

No other Etowah County teams received votes this week.

Other area teams ranked this week included 3A, No. 1 Piedmont; 2A, No. 1 Fyffe; 2A, No. 6 Collinsville; 1A, No. 5 Spring Garden.

Here are this week's Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (19); 7-0; 262

2. McGill-Toolen (3); 7-0; 212

3. Central-Phenix City (1); 7-1; 187

4. Hoover; 6-1; 167

5. Mountain Brook; 7-0; 137

6. Sparkman; 7-0; 114

7. Prattville; 6-1; 78

8. Theodore; 6-1; 62

9. Austin; 6-1; 59

10. James Clemens; 5-2; 16

Others receiving votes: Vestavia Hills (5-2) 12, Auburn (5-2) 4, Lee-Montgomery (6-2) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Saraland (22); 8-0; 273

2. Muscle Shoals (1); 8-0; 207

3. Oxford; 7-0; 182

4. Hueytown; 7-0; 164

5. Pinson Valley; 5-2; 136

6. Blount; 6-1; 106

7. Opelika; 6-1; 92

8. Gardendale; 6-1; 48

9. Helena; 6-1; 29

10. St. Paul's; 5-2; 24

Others receiving votes: Stanhope Elmore (7-1) 18, Bessemer City (6-1) 12, Fort Payne (6-1) 7, Athens (6-1) 5, Clay-Chalkville (5-2) 5, Dothan (5-2) 3.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Jasper (21); 7-0; 270

2. Ramsay (2); 7-1; 211

3. Bibb Co.; 8-0; 183

4. Pleasant Grove; 6-1; 134

5. Central-Clay Co.; 5-2; 108

6. Alexandria; 6-0; 101

7. Etowah; 7-1; 87

8. Russellville; 6-1; 51

9. Faith-Mobile; 7-0; 47

10. Mortimer Jordan; 6-2; 23

Others receiving votes: Madison Aca. (5-2) 20, Briarwood (6-1) 16, Madison Co. (6-2) 16, Hamilton (6-1) 14, Sylacauga (7-1) 14, Center Point (6-2) 11, Jackson (4-3) 5.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. UMS-Wright (23); 7-0; 276

2. American Chr.; 7-0; 207

3. Catholic-Montgomery; 8-0; 184

4. Northside; 7-1; 144

5. Jacksonville; 6-2; 138

6. Deshler; 6-2; 127

7. Good Hope; 6-1; 80

8. Andalusia; 5-3; 53

9. Williamson; 5-2; 27

10. Brooks; 4-3; 21

Others receiving votes: Anniston (4-3) 12, Hokes Bluff (5-2) 12, Lincoln (5-2) 10, Fayette Co. (5-2) 6, Hillcrest-Evergreen (4-4) 5, Priceville (5-2) 4, Fairview (5-2) 2, Oneonta (4-3) 2, Talladega (4-2) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Piedmont (21); 7-0; 267

2. Gordo (2); 7-0; 207

3. Pike Co.; 7-0; 184

4. Randolph Co.; 6-1; 161

5. Flomaton; 6-1; 136

6. Pike Road; 8-0; 116

7. Providence Chr.; 7-1; 75

8. Susan Moore; 8-0; 58

9. Walter Wellborn; 7-1; 53

10. St. James; 6-1; 20

Others receiving votes: Fultondale (6-1) 19, Geraldine (5-2) 8, Lauderdale Co. (7-1) 4, Midfield (4-2) 3.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (22); 7-0; 273

2. Ohatchee (1); 6-0; 191

3. Reeltown; 8-0; 182

4. Leroy; 6-1; 150

5. Aliceville; 6-1; 104

6. Collinsville; 6-1; 97

7. Red Bay; 7-0; 84

8. Luverne; 6-1; 69

9. Highland Home; 6-1; 56

10. G.W. Long; 7-0; 53

Others receiving votes: Addison (6-2) 28, Ranburne (7-0) 16, J.U. Blacksher (7-1) 7, Ariton (6-2) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (22); 7-0; 273

2. Sweet Water (1); 6-0; 207

3. Lanett; 7-0; 181

4. Isabella; 7-0; 127

5. Spring Garden; 6-1; 123

6. Decatur Heritage; 8-0; 111

7. Pickens Co.; 6-1; 107

8. Brantley; 6-1; 72

9. South Lamar; 6-1; 46

10. Maplesville; 5-2; 45

Others receiving votes: Millry (6-1) 16, Waterloo (7-1) 2, Donoho (5-1) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Wilcox Aca. (17); 7-0; 249

2 (tie). Autauga Aca. (5); 4-2; 202

2 (tie). Chambers Aca. (1); 8-0; 202

4. Glenwood; 6-1; 151

5. Crenshaw Chr.; 7-0; 133

6. Bessemer Aca.; 6-3; 92

7. Edgewood; 6-1; 88

8. Monroe Aca.; 6-2; 80

9. Southern Aca.; 5-1; 59

10. Macon-East; 4-2; 26

Others receiving votes: Tuscaloosa Aca. (5-3) 25, Escambia Aca. (4-3) 4.