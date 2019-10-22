The game originally set for last Friday was once again postponed due to inclement weather.

The District 1-6a match-up between Fort Walton Beach and Escambia was postponed until next Monday after lightning and heavy rain hit Steve Riggs Stadium Monday night.

The game was originally scheduled for last Friday night, but was moved due to an impending tropical storm.

The game will resume Monday afternoon at 4 p.m. with Escambia leading 14-0 with 11:26 left in the second quarter.

Escambia’s two scores came from an 86-yard pass from A.V Smith to Dt Gideon with five minutes left in the first quarter.

Escambia’s kickoff after the score resulted in a Vikings fumble that Escambia recovered. Three plays later, Frank Peasant ran it in from nine yards out.

Escambia will face Booker T. Washington Friday night prior to returning to Fort Walton Beach. The Vikings have a bye on Friday night, so they won’t see the field again until Monday afternoon.