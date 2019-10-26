Friday’s state high school football scores:
Abbeville Chr. 28, Jackson Acad. 0
Andalusia 35, Clarke Co. 0
Arab 48, Madison Acad. 20
Ariton 36, Cottonwood 0
Athens 50, Lee 0
Central-Phenix City 34, Auburn 7
Chilton Co. 14, Demopolis 13
Clarke Prep 18, Hooper 10
Collinsville 38, Cedar Bluff 0
Corner 24, Lawrence Co. 8
Cullman 42, Ft. Payne 23
Daleville 78 Barbour Co. 26
Donoho 51, Appalachian 6
Dothan 22, Sidney Lanier 19
Elba 40, McKenzie 6
Flomaton 20, T.R. Miller 12
Florence 26, Sparkman 9
Gadsden City 17, Grissom 14
Geraldine 28, Sylvania 0
Greenville 28, Carroll 7
Hewitt-Trussville 35, Thompson 29
Helena 62, Pelham 20
Hillcrest-Evergreen 50, Monroe Co. 0
Holtville 42, Oak Grove 14
LaFayette 32, Horseshoe Bend 13
Lee-Montgomery 40, Davidson 7
Leeds 24, Childersburg 12
Lincoln 34, Elmore Co. 7
Lynn 35, Meek 12
Maplesville 55 Francis Marion 0
Millry 34, St. Luke’s 7
Monroe Acad. 34, Fort Dale Acad. 8
Northside 34, Curry 0
Opelika 44, Vigor 6
Pisgah 12, Plainview 8
Pleasant Grove 55, Woodlawn 22
Ranburne 27, Reeltown 26
Saks 12, Glencoe 0
Thomasville 33, Excel 20
Thorsby 56, Central Coosa 20
Tuscaloosa Acad. 26, Morgan Acad. 10
UMS-Wright 21, W.S. Neal 6
Valley Head 51, Coosa Chr. 8
Walter Wellborn 40, Piedmont 35
West End 38, Woodland 21
Westminster Chr. 31, East Lawrence 18
Williamson 16, Escambia Co. 7