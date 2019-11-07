The Sharks fell to 4-6 on the year with a 36-13 loss at Vernon week 11. Vernon is probably the most athletic team we have faced this year from top to bottom. It was 8-0 Vernon after the opening quarter. Vernon stretched the lead to 15-0 before the Sharks went on a 14-play, 91-yard drive to cut the lead to 15-7 with just under 3 minutes to go before the half. With 3 seconds left Vernon found a receiver on the last play before half in the end zone for a 21-7 halftime lead. We have to make that play; we were in a dime defense rushing three and dropping eight. We were in the right position we just have to make the plays. In the second half the injury bug struck the Sharks and we were down five starters plus one that didn’t dress. You can’t expect to compete with the elite teams with six starters out of the game. The kids that we had played hard there was just a big talent deficit between the teams at that point.

With that being said I want to put a positive spin on the outcome from last week. We are in a 12 team Conference and that game was for third and fourth place. Even with the loss this team finished the regular season in four place in the Conference out of 12 teams. The FHSAA Playoff seedings came out this weekend. The Sharks are the No. 5 seed and will face the No. 4 seed Bozeman Bucks at Bozeman this Friday night.

Bozeman is a big and physical football team. They have one of the area’s best quarterbacks running their offense. He is a true dual threat as a passer and a runner and makes them very dangerous. What ever preconceived notion you may or may not have of Bozeman this is a quality high school team. They are playing their best football at the end of the season when it matters the most. As for our team we will have to wait and see how the injuries from last week will affect us the rest of the way?

It’s playoff time and winners move on losers pack it up until next spring. We will see how we respond to a playoff game maybe down a few starters. True character is revealed during times of adversity. WE will definitely face adversity let’s see how we deal with it. Only 2-3 of our current players were playing last year during our playoff run to the State Semis. Leadership is important especially this time of year. It’s win or go home time!! Kickoff at Bozeman is 7:30 local time (8:30 EST). See you there!!

GO SHARKS!!!