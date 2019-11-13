Few Southland Conference teams have frustrated Nicholls football quite like McNeese State over the years. The Colonels are 12-31 in the overall series, including having lost 9 of the last 10.

So with the Cowboys headed to Thibodaux this weekend for the regular-season home finale, we caught up with McNeese beat writer for the Lake Charles American Press David Berry to see what Nicholls can expect on Saturday.

1. McNeese State claims the league’s top rushing defense against SLC opponents. The Cowboys are more stout than even Sam Houston State in that regard and Nicholls fans remember how their trip to Texas went. Just how good is this defense against the run?

The McNeese run defense is good. Part of the reason they've won three games in a row is because they turn teams one-dimensional and that allows the pass rushers to pin their ears back and get after the quarterback. However, part of why the run defense is so good is because they've played so many teams that are either ineffective or just don't care about running the ball. McNeese's last three opponents rank 82nd or lower in rushing offense in the FCS. The Cowboys would have allowed Sam Houston State to rush for over 100 yards, but the Bearkats had at lost 68 yards, mostly due to bad snaps going over the head of the quarterback early in the game. SHSU's Kyran Jackson did rush for 111 yards on 20 carries though, so the Bearkats had success running the ball against McNeese.

Nicholls will present the McNeese run defense's strongest challenge since SHSU. It will be an interesting battle on Saturday.

2. Sterlin Gilbert has a very different background and coaching style than Lance Guidry did. How different does this McNeese team look from just a year ago? Will the Colonels even be able to recognize it?

Gilbert is much more buttoned up and tight-lipped with the media than Guidry was. And obviously, he's an offensive guy. Early on in the season, I couldn't tell the difference between McNeese's offense from this season compared to last. They've drastically improved and are pretty balanced. Again, they've played some weak defenses, but even still, the offense is playing with more confidence.

The defense is still as talented as last year, and they're good at forcing turnovers. But the offense will look different. At its best, they will move with a quicker tempo than anything Nicholls saw last season.

3. Cyron Sutton is the only receiver in the league averaging more than 100 yards per game at the moment. On top of that, he has a league-best eight receiving touchdowns. What makes Sutton such an effective pass catcher and how much will he figure into the offense on Saturday?

Sutton isn't the tallest receiver, but he's got great ball skills. He can definitely go up and get it and make tough catches in traffic. He's also fast and quick, which makes him tough to cover in man coverage. This offense also likes to get him the ball quickly with screens and hitches and let him use his elusiveness to break tackles and get a lot of yards after the catch. It would be a major shock if Sutton doesn't catch at least 4-5 passes on Saturday.

4. Sully Laiche has been on a bit of a roll the past few weeks and this will be his final regular-season game in Thibodaux. Meanwhile, McNeese allowed 22 sacks to SLC teams this year. Do the Cowboys have the power up front to match with Laiche?

I asked Gilbert bout Laiche during his weekly press conference. He did acknowledge how good Laiche is and that they will plan for him, but as is customary, he didn't specify any plans. Gilbert also said that Laiche lines up everywhere on the defensive line, and I have to imagine that Nicholls will find who they feel is the weakest McNeese offensive lineman and attack him. The Cowboys already get the ball out of quarterback Cody Orgeron's hand quick, so that could negate some of Laiche's pass rushing ability. Aside from that, I think they'll occasionally help the linemen by using a running back or tight end to help chip Laiche.

Oh yeah, Orgeron can also be annoying to actually bring down. He has some Russell Wilson-type tendencies to scramble and he's gotten better at keeping his eyes downfield and throwing on the run. Orgeron will be aware of Laiche and vice versa.

5. Who are some of the other players to watch on Saturday?

Defensive back Cory McCoy has arguably been McNeese's best defensive back this season. He missed the first couple of games, but since coming back, he's forced four turnovers (three interceptions and a forced fumble). Chase Fourcade will have to be aware of where McCoy is all game.

Offensively, running back Justin Pratt has run for 320 yards in his last three games. He's short and uses his low center of gravity to make it hard to tackle him, especially late in the game.

To get all three phases of the game in here, punter/kicker Bailey Raborn ranks 32nd in the FCS, averaging 41.7 yards per punt. He's good and can switch field position if he gets his foot into a punt.