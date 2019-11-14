The Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School girls’ basketball team opens its season Saturday in Blountstown.

Port St. Joe will compete in a four-team Preseason Classic.

The Lady Tiger Sharks face Graceville at 10 a.m. and Wakulla at 1 p.m.

Port St. Joe’s regular season will open 6:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High School.

The Lady Tiger Sharks return four starters from last year’s squad which reached the state Class 1A semifinals.

The four returning starters are Mimi Larry and Shadaiva Hudgins, both sophomores, and Jae Lenox and Mari Johnson, both freshmen.

Bree Baker is the lone junior on the roster and India Gant, just an eighth-grader, is also a returning players.

New to the team this year are sophomores Jahneese Brathwaite and Amani Jones; freshman Alexis Price; two eighth-graders, Zhyion Quinn and Ty’Shawn Shackaford; and seventh-grader Lyric Larry.

Despite their youth, the Lady Tiger Sharks will once again face a tough slate with Blountstown, Liberty County, Franklin County, Bozeman and Wewahitchka in the district.

Out-of-conference foes include Niceville, Tallahassee Chiles, Tallahassee Godby, North Florida Christian, McGill High out of Mobile, AL and Collins Hills out of Atlanta.