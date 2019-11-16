SAMANTHA — Northside doubled its football program playoff wins after a 41-14 win in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs Friday night.

Last week the Rams got their first ever playoff win.

After losing starting running back John Hutchinson last week with a leg injury, Rams’ quarterback Jake Corkren responded with a huge game going 16-for-29 passing for 393 yards and four touchdowns.

Blake Powell took over in the Northside backfield and posted 80 yards on five carries with a 70-yard touchdown run in the second half. Powell added four catches for 149 yards and two touchdown catches. Jonathon Wesson and Wes Maluda each caught one touchdown and Maluda racked up 155 yards and seven catches.

“We were able to plug the young guys into good spots tonight to make up for John’s loss,” Northside coach Chris Hilliker said. “I thought Jake did a great job throwing the ball tonight.”

Northside’s defense stuffed a potent Priceville running attack to 135 yards on 48 attempts. The Bulldogs were led by great defensive performances from Dallas Clark and Reagan Shults, both posting over eight tackles each.

Priceville cut the Rams lead to one score with 6:03 left in the third quarter after a fumble on the first play of the second half for Northside. Jerry Burton scored from nine yards out to make it 21-14. Burton had 119 yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns and was the standout on the Bulldogs’ offense.

On the ensuing Northside drive, Corkren to find Powell on a 79-yard pass to nullify the Priceville touchdown and push the advantage back up to 28-14. Powell intercepted the Bulldogs to end the third quarter and a pair of rushing touchdowns, Micah Nichols from 25 yards out and Powell’s 70-yard scamper, dashed any Bulldogs’ comeback bid late in the game.

“That’s our game right now is relying on No. 7 (Corkren) to make throws,” Hilliker said starting to make his way to the locker room. “We have some things we’d like to work with play calling, we’re going to start that right now.”

Key stat: Northside's defense held Priceville to just 192 total yards of offense.

Next: Northside (10-1) travels to Jacksonville (10-2) next Friday for the quarterfinals.