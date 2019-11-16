CLASS 7A
Central-Phenix City 24, Prattville 6
Auburn 26, McGill-Toolen 0
Hoover 23, James Clemens 20 (OT)
Thompson 38, Florence 31
CLASS 6A
Park Crossing 35, Stanhope Elmore 32
Spanish Fort 63, Wetumpka 21
Eufaula (9-2) at Hueytown (10-1)
Opelika 20, St. Paul’s 10
Clay-Chalkville 35, Athens 14
Oxford 35, Cullman 0
Pinson Valley 48, Fort Payne 10
Muscle Shoals (11-0) at Gardendale (8-3)
CLASS 5A
Pleasant Grove 33, Faith-Mobile 14
Ramsay 41, Valley 7
Briarwood 24, Jackson 14
Bibb Co. 12, Greenville 6
Mortimer Jordan (9-2) at Guntersville (8-2)
Center Point 26, Scottsboro 10
Madison Co. 28, Alexandria 27
Central-Clay Co. 20, Jasper 7
CLASS 4A
UMS-Wright 31, Talladega 6
Catholic-Montgomery 9, Handley 6
Andalusia 40, Lincoln 10
American Chr. 21, Hillcrest-Evergreen 0
Northside 41, Priceville 14
Jacksonville 56, St. John Paul II 22
Oneonta (8-3) at Deshler (8-3)
Fairview (9-2) at Anniston (7-4)
CLASS 3A
Flomaton 20, St. James 19
T.R. Miller 21, Montgomery Aca. 14
Gordo 18, Providence Chr. 7
Mobile Chr. 28, Pike Road 10
Geraldine 61, B.B. Comer 7
Piedmont 42, Lauderdale Co. 20
Randolph Co. 54, Westminster-Huntsville 6
Walter Wellborn 21, Susan Moore 14
CLASS 2A
Leroy 34, Goshen 25
Ariton 30, LaFayette 12
Reeltown 30, J.U. Blacksher 20
G.W. Long 28, Luverne 13
North Sand Mountain 35, Westbrook Chr. 13
Collinsville 21, Ohatchee 14
Fyffe 38, Ranburne 7
Red Bay 43, Sulligent 6
CLASS 1A
Maplesville (9-2) at Sweet Water (9-1)
Brantley 49, Notasulga 21
Elba (8-3) at Lanett (10-0)
Isabella 29, Millry 27 (OT)
Spring Garden 34, Hackleburg 0
Pickens Co. 21, Falkville 20
Mars Hill Bible 59, South Lamar 34
Decatur Heritage 20, Donoho 2
AISA SEMIFINALS
CLASS AAA
Bessemer Aca. 45, Monroe Aca. 27
Glenwood 17, Tuscaloosa Aca. 7
CLASS AA
Autauga Aca. 41, Patrician 19
Escambia Aca. 49, Edgewood 7
CLASS A
Chambers Aca. 36, Wilcox Aca. 13
Southern Aca. 17, Crenshaw Chr. 14
WEST ALABAMA PLAYOFF SCORES
Second round
Class 5A
Bibb County 12, Greenville 6
Class 4A
American Christian 21, Hillcrest-Evergreen 0
Northside 41, Priceville 14
Class 3A
Gordo 18, Providence Christian 7
Class 2A
Red Bay 43, Sulligent 6
Class 1A
Pickens County 21, Falkville 20
Mars Hill Bible 59, South Lamar 34
AISA
Semifinals
Class AAA
Glenwood 17, Tuscaloosa Academy 7
Class A
Southern Academy 17, Crenshaw Christian 14