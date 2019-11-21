The Forgotten Coast chapter of the Coastal Conservation Association of Florida hosted its annual “Banquet and Auction” last Thursday at the Centennial Building in Port St. Joe.

The fundraiser featured a catered dinner, open bar, silent auction, raffles, live auction and more.

The CCA is a non-profit marine conservation organization dedicated to conserve and protect Florida’s marine resources.

The CCA network is engaged in hundreds of local, state and national projects to initiate scientific studies; fund marine-science scholarships; build artificial reefs; create finfish hatcheries; initiate hydrologic and contaminant studies; monitor freshwater inflows; support local marine law enforcement; and more.

The organization also battles for sustainable health of our coastal fisheries and for recreational anglers’ interests.