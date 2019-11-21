They may not make a difference in the record, but the Preseason Classic at Blountstown over the weekend portend of good things to come for the Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School girls’ basketball team.

Port St. Joe 36, Graceville 26

The teams showed it was the first game of the season as they combined for five points in the opening quarter and Port St. Joe was up 14-13 at halftime.

The Lady Tiger Sharks pulled away in the second half.

Jahneese Brathwaite led Port St. Joe with 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals and Jae Lenox added eight points, even rebounds and five assists.

Mari Johnson had a team-high 14 rebounds and added five points and two assists, Amane Jones had four points and five rebounds, Shadavia Hudgins three points, two rebounds and one assist, Gant two points, 11 rebounds and two steals and Mimi Larry had two points, seven rebounds, onde assist, one blocked shot and two steals.

Port St. Joe 32, Wakulla 10

The Lady Tiger Sharks faced Wakulla in their second game and the teams again started slowly, combing for five points apiece.

Port St. Joe was up 12-10 at halftime and held Wakulla to just two points in the third quarter.

Larry led the way for Port St. Joe with eight points, five rebounds three assists and five steals while Johnson added six points, seven boards and a steal.

Lenox had six points, one rebound, two assists and five steals, Brathwaite had five points, six rebounds, on assist and one steal, Jones five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one rebound and Gant had two points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal.

The Lady Tiger Sharks open the regular season this week, at Wewahitchka Tuesday, Arnold Thursday, Niceville Saturday before competing in the Emerald Coast Thanksgiving Classic.