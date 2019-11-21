The Coastal Conservation Association of Florida held its annual banquet in Port St. Joe last week.

Grayson Shepard did not return home from last week’s annual banquet and auction in Port St. Joe of the the Forgotten Coast chapter of the Coastal Conservation Association of Florida empty-handed.

The wall of the home that he and wife Lindsay share in Apalachicola will now sport a 75mm bullet bottle opener that he secured at the silent auction, probably because his rock-bottom bid wasn’t topped by any other kitsch enthusiasts.,

“So classy,” groused Lindsay.

Unfortunately, her bid on an actually attractive octopus bowl was surpassed so she came home with no prize of her own from the hunt.

But what she and her husband did come back from the event, held Nov. 14 at the Centennial Building, withwas a newfound appreciation for the work of the CCA, a statewide organization whose Forgotten Coast chapter has been primarily active in Gulf County.

“They really promote outdoor activities and they’re very pro-environment, all along the coastlines,” said Grayson, president of the non-profit Apalachicola Artificial Reef Association.

“They believe in protecting wetlands, they want to release baby fish, they want to do the big picture,” he said. “They look for needs in certain areas; they’re problem-solvers for coastal environments.”

The Shepards were joined at the $70 per plate banquet, which included dinner, an open bar and a membership in the CCA, by a handful of other Franklin County folks, including Kathy and Tommy Robinson, Dan Garlick, Jo Lewis, and Danielle and John Layne. Charter captain Layne donated a fishing trip with Capt. JB’s Charters for the silent auction, to help promote the work of the CCA.

“They would love to see more people participating from Franklin County,” said Shepard. “The CCA would really love to hold an event in Franklin County.”

The CCA, a non-profit marine conservation organization, describes itself as “dedicated to conserve and protect Florida’s marine resources.” Founded in 1985 and one of 19 state chapters of the national CCA organization, the Florida CCA works with more than 18,000 members, including recreational anglers and outdoor enthusiasts, to conserve and enhance marine resources and coastal environments in the state.

“The CCA network is engaged in hundreds of local, state and national projects to initiate scientific studies; fund marine-science scholarships; build artificial reefs; create finfish hatcheries; initiate hydrologic and contaminant studies; monitor freshwater inflows; support local marine law enforcement; and more,” reads their website. “The organization also battles for sustainable health of our coastal fisheries and for recreational anglers’ interests.”

Shepard said he was impressed by two aspects of the night’s presentation, about how the CCA had released 6,000 baby redfish in St. Joe Bay earlier this year, and about their support of Baysavers, a Port St. Joe-based non-profit organization whose primary focus is the restoration of Apalachicola Bay, St. Joseph Bay, and the Lake Wimico Watershed that connects them to their pre-industrial state, before man connected the once pristine freshwater ecosystems of Lake Wimico and its 75,000 acre drainage basin to the saline environments of St. Joe Bay.

“The CCA is looking for projects in the Panhandle, they want to help the Panhandle,” said Shepard. “They know our oysters are in a bad way. They’re very interested in the progress of the FSU (research initiative).”

The project nearest and dearest to Shepard’s heart is, of course, the Apalachicola reef association www.apalachicolareef.org and he is working to convey his enthusiasm to CCA leaders for the proposed Buddy Ward Memorial Reef, slated to be put in about eight-and-a-half miles due south of Bob Sikes Cut at St. George Island, in state waters.

With an average depth of 40 feet, the one-mile by one-mile reef secured approval in Sept. 2018 from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, and “we are expecting federal approval any day now,” he said.

Once the Army Corps of Engineers gives its blessing, the association will apply for grants and secure donations and other funding to fund the process of submerging concrete and reef balls and whatever other materials are suitable to make for a perfect habitat for fish to flourish.

For more info on the CCA Florida’s Forgotten Coast chapter, reach out to Amanda Krpan, regional director, at (352) 278-2708 or akrpan@ccaflorida.org