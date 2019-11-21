When she turned 50 Mary Holley made a promise to herself and her suitably-named running partner Lydia Miles.

Holley told Miles that in 10 years she would run a marathon along the original pavement.

In other words, not a marathon but THE marathon, the one ancient Greeks traveled in their original Olympics.

And, last week, Holley, who works in the finance department for Gulf District Schools, and Miles were indeed in Greece and running that original 26.2 miles that got it all started centuries ago.

“It was kind of surreal, walking on those footsteps” Holley said. “And you end up at the Olympic Stadium, which had some modern touches, but it is the original Olympic Stadium.

“It will be the closest I will ever come to an Olympic stadium.”

The, please pardon the pun, track that Holley took to Greece is even more astounding than the run.

Holley said it upfront, she is no athlete, never was.

She never played a sport.

“I didn’t do sports,” she laughed. “I was the last one and I just tagged along.”

But about 14 years ago, current Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High School Principal Jay Bidwell, formed a group in Wewahitchka to begin training for a marathon at Disney World in Orlando.

“We did train for a whole year,” Holley said. “But after the marathon, our little group thinned.”

Some swore they would never run again; others suggested much shorter distances.

Holley had a broader reason for running than simply completing, though.

Holley and Bidwell, in tandem at times, solo at times, have been the cross country and track coaches at Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High School for years.

There was something to prove to those kids, Holley said.

“If you tell the kids to do what you can’t even do, it’s easy, I just didn’t want to do that,” Holley said.

And, she also fell in this running thing.

“Running it not that hard,” Holley said, adding she still often gets up at 3:30 a.m. for her run before coming to work.

“I love the challenge. I love the distance running. It is so therapeutic; it helps clear your mind.”

At some point a little more than a decade ago the group Bidwell started became a duo, just Holley and Miles.

But, heavens, the world’s they conquered.

Holley has run two ultra-marathons, 50 miles or more at a pop.

The two nearly did a third, one of the first they trained for but snow the night before the race cut it in half, only 25 miles.

The two also finished a race which consists of a half-marathon the first day and a full marathon the following day.

But, beyond Greece, there was also the Inca Marathon.

This is a race that covers not just 26.2 miles but the elevation during the race gets as high as 14,000 feet above sea level.

The finish line is above the ancient Inca relics at Machu Picchu.

“I just love running the miles,” Holley said in what might be one of the day’s milder understatements. “I am not fast, I am not for speed. I love the distance.”