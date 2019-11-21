The season came to an end last week for the Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School football team, which was beginning to resemble a MASH unit.

The Tiger Sharks lost 34-0 to top-seeded, top-ranked Blountstown in a Region 2-1A semifinal.

Port St. Joe finished 4-7, fourth in the new Sunshine State Conference North League.

Blountstown, the unbeaten conference champion, hosts Taylor County Friday night for a shot at the Florida High School Athletics Association Class 1A final four.

Port St. Joe, which entered the playoffs with 28 players, suited up just 21 against Blountstown due to injuries.

Key injuries, as expected with a short roster, impacted both sides of the ball, and decimated the team during its toughest stretch.

The Tiger Sharks spent the past six weeks on the road against teams that had won a combined 40 games; four of those teams were undefeated and all four are still in the FHSAA playoffs.

All, we shall repeat, on the road and after a regular-season schedule that included just two Class 1A opponents.

“We had gone just about as far as we could go,” said Port St. Joe coach Greg Jordan of a young, inexperienced team.

The Tigers dominated the game statistically last Friday, piling up 355 offensive yards to Port St. Joe’s 197, enjoying an edge in the turnover battle and an advantage of penalties and penalty yards.

Mix it together and Blountstown had taken control of the game by halftime.

A 27-yard rushing touchdown and 10-yard touchdown pass, followed by a two-point conversion, in the first quarter staked the Tigers to a 14-0 lead.

By halftime it was 27-0 behind a pair of touchdown passes of 15 and 31 yards and Treven Smith returned a punt 75 yards early in the fourth quarter to complete the scoring.

Bubba Ash led Port St. Joe in rushing with 74 yards on 13 carries; the Tiger Sharks had no other runner with more than 16 yards.

Octavyous Russ had four receptions for 48 yards and quarterback Colin Amison was 7 of 18 for 85 yards.