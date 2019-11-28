In the first competition of the 2019-2020 season, the Forgotten Coast Athletics competitive cheerleading teams secured four first-place wins, dominating the competition last weekend.

The winners were:

• Tiny Snappers – First place and Best Tumbling

• Mini Loggerheads - First Place

• Junior Leatherbacks – First Place, Best Building, Hi-Point

• Senior Diamondbacks - First Place, Best Tumbling, Best Building, Hi-Point

Gym Owner Stephanie Petersen said all the teams looked good for the first competition of the season.

“They have worked hard since June on their routines, and it paid off this weekend,” Petersen said. “I am very proud of all of them. We will get back to practice on Monday to clean up a few things for our next competition in Daytona Beach on January 18.”

Forgotten Coast Athletics is in its second season of competitive cheer in Port St. Joe. The first season, interrupted by Hurricane Michael and hurricane-related team attrition, created competition struggles with lost practice opportunity, routine changes, uniform losses, and a strong but uncertain spirit with the team.

However, this year, they have made it up in spades.

Eight-year-old McKenna Galvin practiced four days a week to compete on both the Mini Loggerheads and Junior Leatherbacks teams, said she loves cheerleading this year.

“Winning makes me feel happy,” Galvin said. “Because all the hard work we do as a team has paid off.”

Angela Hopper, President of FCA Cheer Boosters and a Team Mom, is grateful and appreciative of both the program and the staff.

“My girls are learning so much more than cheer,” Hopper said. “Along with time management and balancing their schoolwork, they are learning lifelong skills such as discipline, focus, and dedication, FCA has been such a blessing to have in our small community and is creating opportunities for our children that otherwise wouldn't be available. These kids are making memories and friendships that will last a lifetime.”

To join Forgotten Coast Athletics Cheer Boosters or become a corporate or individual sponsor, please email join@fcacheerboosters.com.

The FCA Cheer Boosters Club is a parent-run organization with a mission of providing financial assistance with the costs associated with being on a competitive cheerleading team through fundraising and sponsorships. The funds raised will be used to offset competition expenses, arranging event meals and snacks, purchasing small spirit gifts, organizing, and generally supporting the athletes and the coaching staff so that they can focus on training the cheerleaders. Contact us at www.fcacheerboosters.com.